Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hospital workers, grieving families describe COVID in HBO documentary ‘In the Same Breath’

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“In the Same Breath” debuts on HBO on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PDT). You can also watch it on HBO Max. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nanfu Wang (”One Child Nation”), it premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. It includes moving first-hand accounts from medical professionals, patients, and grieving family members, and startling, on-the-ground footage from both Wuhan, China, and the U.S. Nothing is held back in this emotional documentary.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
34K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Grieving#Covid#Channel Hbo#Verizon Fios#At T#Directv#Dish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public HealthKansas City Star

Review: ‘In the Same Breath’ is an essential look at the start of the COVID crisis

Toward the end of “In the Same Breath,” her chilling and mournful documentary about the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the director Nanfu Wang hits the reset button. What if, rather than squelching rumors about “an unknown pneumonia” in Wuhan, the Chinese government had immediately announced the discovery of a novel coronavirus, urged everyone to stay home and warned other countries of the imminent threat? What if those countries, like the United States, had swiftly implemented their own aggressive safety measures, including a nationwide testing program? Perhaps realizing how depressing this line of inquiry could get, Wang doesn’t entertain it for too long — just enough to convey some sense of the pandemic’s staggering human toll and the domino-effect consequences of turning a blind eye to reality.
MoviesTVGuide.com

These Are the Best Documentaries to Watch on HBO Max

HBO Max made a splash with its May 2020 debut after HBO moved on from HBO Now and HBO GO, consolidating both into one new venture. It joins the ranks of other streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, offering all-new original programming with your favorite actors, like Hugh Grant, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Nicole Kidman.
TV & Videosimdb.com

“News Would Disappear Off Social Media”: Nanfu Wang on Covid Documentary In the Same Breath

Given the amount of turmoil, despair, anger, and loss we’ve experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s fair to say that the past two years have been the longest 20 years of our lives. As breaking news changed rapidly and information was uncovered, the severity of the virus came into focus. As dangerous as Covid-19 was, just as damaging was the misinformation being spread by various government-sanctioned media and harebrained conspiracy theorists. Nanfu Wang’s latest documentary, In the Same Breath, covers the entire gamut and, per her signature style, […]
Moviesagoodmovietowatch.com

In the Same Breath

The culture of propaganda and cover-ups that kicked off the pandemic is the subject of this compelling documentary by award-winning director Nanfu Wang (One Child Nation). Wang, who traveled with her family to China in January 2020, saw and filmed the pandemic firsthand, and wrote to major newspapers like The New York Times to convince them to write about it. They never did.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV & VideosPopculture

Amazon Prime Movies and Shows: August 2021's New Arrivals

Amazon Prime Video made some major changes to its library this month, and it's worth taking a look at what's new. The streaming service had quite a bit of highly-anticipated original content come out in August of 2021 at last, but it also had some coveted licensed material join the catalog as well. Among both of those categories are some must-see titles and A-list talent.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
MoviesAndroid Central

Best 25 Netflix movies: Originals, classics, and unknown greats

Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services when it comes to both original series and films. But with so much content to choose from, and more being added on the regular, where do you start? Here's a round-up of the best 25 Netflix movies streaming now. The...
TV & VideosPosted by
Williamson Source

Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021

September brings new Amazon Originals including Cinderella (2021), LuLaRich, The Voyeurs (2021), Do, Re & Mi, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (2021), The Mad Women’s Ball, and the final season of Goliath, the legal drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton. Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021. September...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch Peacock’s docuseries ‘Born For Business’: Release date, cast, trailer

A new docuseries featuring business owners and entrepreneurs with disabilities is coming to Peacock this week. “Born for Business” premieres exclusively on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 23. The show introduces Lexi Zanghi of Always Reason, Qiana Allen of Culture’s Closet, Collette Divitto of Collettey’s Cookies, and Chris Triebes of The Congregation Presents.
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Cineworld’s Mooky Greidinger On Windows, Netflix & Surviving Pandemic: CinemaCon – Talesbuzz

Covid, vax cards, dynamic windows — whatever you throw out at exhibition boss Mooky Greidinger and his No. 2 global theatrical circuit, Cineworld, which includes Regal in the U.S., he’s determined that the big screen experience will prevail. We talk with him today on the first day of CinemaCon about the various hurdles facing domestic movie theaters as the motion picture industry struggles to come out of this pandemic.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy