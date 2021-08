Submitted by Carrie Livengood, Tarkio R-I Superintendent. I can’t believe the time is here to start the 2021-2022 school year. As we all know, the 2020-2021 school year was one we’ll never forget. I can’t say enough about how hard our teachers worked and how much time outside of school they put in to ensure students were receiving the best education possible. Unfortunately, we may have another school year adjusting to the ever-changing pandemic. The Tarkio School District will continue to strive to create a positive learning environment for all students and staff. As we start school, masks will not be required, but will always be available for any student, staff, or visitor. We will continue to work with the Atchison County Health Department in staying current with community infectious rates as well as current guidelines.