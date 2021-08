Perhaps it’s not common knowledge, but where the Internet is concerned, a fundamental milestone was reached almost five years ago, one that could rightly have been described as more of a tipping point. In October 2016, it was first reported that the total users accessing websites via apps on hand-held devices exceeded desktop connections for the first time. Since then, more and more people browsing online are choosing to download a handy application to their favourite smart device. It would be interesting to consider what impact this seachange has on personal relationships?