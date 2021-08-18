Cancel
Makeup

Aldi is set to launch a £4.99 Benefit bronzer and highlighter dupe

By Victoria Woodhall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like Benefit's Hoola bronzer, you'll want to save the date for these Aldi beauty drops. Plus the genius £7.99 beauty storage tower we're buying now. Aldi is well known for duping big-name brands such as Charlotte Tilbury and Nars, with sellout results. This week sees the launch of two classic Benefit cheek colour dupes in the budget chain’s Lacura beauty range. The Lacura Dream Big Bronzer, £4.99 (below) takes more than a little inspiration from Benefit’s iconic Hoola bronzing powder.

