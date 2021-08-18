Aldi is set to launch a £4.99 Benefit bronzer and highlighter dupe

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Other than shopping around for some stylish new furniture, there's no better way to celebrate the beginning of a chapter in a new pad than with a housewarming party. If you happen to be the receiver of an invite, you know the pressure is on to find a snazzy gift. A bottle of wine may be your usual go-to, but there are a few options from Amazon's Handmade section that will show up any bottle of Chardonnay — and they're all under $50.