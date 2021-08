“Crocodiles are easy. They try to kill and eat you. People are harder. Sometimes they pretend to be your friend first.” – Steve Irwin. Slipping off into slumberland in Kruger is easy. Waking up is a bit more frenetic and chances are high you won’t sleep late. The gentle lullaby at night of the Scops Owl is replaced, in the very early morning, by the loud shrieking calls of the different Francolin species. Other noisy birds add their morning voice to this cacophony of sound. Much more effective than any alarm clock, the bonus of this early start is a cup of coffee to hand gazing into the early dawn light of a new day.