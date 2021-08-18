Cancel
bZx Integrates Chainlink Keepers In Essential Step On The Path Of Constant Innovation

By Elizabeth Licorish
chainlinktoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs DeFi protocols rapidly and substantially grow their TVL, automating important smart contract functions, like accurately triggering liquidations, becomes even more vital. Chainlink Keepers, which went live on mainnet during SmartCon #1, is a decentralized service that allows developers to reliably automate regular smart contract triggers, saving time and resources while minimizing the risks associated with manually/centrally performed operations.

chainlinktoday.com

Businessaithority.com

Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation With Top Engineering Appointments

Names Song du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering. Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to drive its engineering efforts and accelerate innovation. Gerald Mui has joined the company as VP of Data Engineering and Song Du will join as SVP, Product Engineering effective September 1, 2021. Based in New York, both will report directly to IAS Chief Technology Officer, Tony Lucia.
Businessaithority.com

CrowdStrike Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services

Crowdstrike’s Falcon Complete Recognized for Managed Detection & Response That Provides 24x7x365 Protection to Customers. CrowdStrike Inc., a global leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, announced that it has been named a leader in IDC: MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection & Response Services (MDR)[1]. “large and very large...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Polkally integrates Chainlink into its NFT marketplace

Polkally is excited to announce that it will be integrating Chainlink into its nonfungible token marketplace. With extensive research, time and development channeled into Polkally, the project prioritizes the quality of product delivery with state-of-the-art decentralized finance stacking functions, cross-chain interoperability and many more. This integration puts Polkally’s NFT marketplace...
TechnologyKPVI Newschannel 6

Global Airline Digitalization Gains Traction, Thanks to Digital Technologies and Data Analytics

Airlines look to deliver optimal passenger experience to aid recovery post-pandemic, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global airline digitalization market finds that major airlines globally have committed to migrating a majority of their information technology (IT) infrastructure to a cloud infrastructure within the next decade. Increasing touchless passenger experiences, optimizing internal processes, improving customer outreach through personalization, and enhancing ancillary revenues (derived from services such as baggage fees and seat selection) are some of the key drivers of the airline digitalization market, which is estimated to reach $35.42 billion by 2030, surpassing the pre-pandemic level by 2025.
Softwareprojectmanagement.com

Practical Innovation Scorecard Application – Case Study 2: Continuous Integration

Ondrej Zizlavsky is a Czech expert who is specialized in corporate finance, management control, and performance measurement systems with a particular emphasis on the concept of innovation projects. He has conducted research projects in the Czech Republic supported by the Czech Science Foundation, Czech Technology Agency of the Czech Republic, and many short-term research projects under the auspices of Brno University of Technology. His work has been published in three books, a number of scientific, peer-reviewed journals indexed in Thomson Reuters and Scopus, and chapters within other research books.
Economythepress.net

Essential Exchange

Essential Exchange Insurance Services, owned and operated by Principal Broker Cathy Little, assists clients with property & casualty insurance services, as well as life insurance, Medicare Solutions and Covered California. Cathy has over 15 years experience and has built a reputation for integrity, professionalism and unwavering client advocacy and service.
Commodities & Futurechainlinktoday.com

CoinFLEX Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds In Move Toward Decentralization

CoinFLEX is a blockchain-based CeFi exchange designed to bring investors and crypto markets together by offering users innovative ways to earn yield on their digital assets. These include CoinFLEX’s automated market maker, AMM+, which maximizes capital efficiency by combining a DeFi AMM with CeFi order book trading. Last week, CoinFLEX announced its integration of Chainlink Price Feeds to boost its resiliency against potential attack vectors and unexpected downtime.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Panel: Integrating Innovation Into Health Plan Strategies

Fueled by the rapid adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring during the pandemic, health plans are making innovation a key ingredient of both their short- and long-term strategies. They’re finding new ways, through technology, to address gaps in care and connect members to healthcare resources when and where they need help. This panel explores how health plans are including new technologies and resources in existing products, how they evaluate these tools and how these innovations will play a part in their future plans.
Sciencearxiv.org

Path integral derivation and numerical computation of large deviation prefactors for non-equilibrium dynamics through matrix Riccati equations

For many non-equilibrium dynamics driven by small noise, in physics, chemistry, biology, or economy, rare events do matter. Large deviation theory then explains that the leading order term of the main statistical quantities have an exponential behavior. The exponential rate is often obtained as the infimum of an action, which is minimized along an instanton. In this paper, we consider the computation of the next order sub-exponential prefactors, which are crucial for a large number of applications. Following a path integral approach, we derive the dynamics of the Gaussian fluctuations around the instanton and compute from it the sub-exponential prefactors. As might be expected, the formalism leads to the computation of functional determinants and matrix Riccati equations. By contrast with the cases of equilibrium dynamics with detailed balance or generalized detailed balance, we stress the specific non locality of the solutions of the Riccati equation: the prefactors depend on fluctuations all along the instanton and not just at its starting and ending points. We explain how to numerically compute the prefactors. The case of statistically stationary quantities requires considerations of non trivial initial conditions for the matrix Riccati equation.
Technologycryptoglobe.com

Crypto.com’s Cronos Network integrates Chainlink competitor Band Protocol

Crypto.com’s parallel chain, Cronos is integrating the decentralized cross-chain oracle network, Band Protocol to provide reliable and trustless data for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications running on it. In a statement, Cronos announced the integration of Band Protocol oracle solution in an aim to enhance the development of DeFi applications on...
Businessfinchannel.com

11 fintech builders join Mastercard Start Path global network to scale innovation

The FINANCIAL — Mastercard opens door to startups around the world looking to grow platforms across open banking, predictive financial modeling for small businesses, smart rental payments and beyond. The award-winning global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path welcomes 11 fintech companies to receive dedicated support, access to customers and...
Environmentcodelist.biz

With Google and Chainlink against natural disasters

With Chainlink (LINK) and the Google Cloud, it is now possible to use the daily weather data from 9,000 stations. This enables programmers to set up smart contracts and, for example, offer insurance against natural disasters. Natural disasters have the devastating potential to devastate entire villages and cities, as we...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

ROOMDEX, a Hotel Upsell Innovator, releases Full 2-way Integration with StayNTouch’s Guest-Centric PMS

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. - ROOMDEX, the leader in hotel upselling automation, is very happy to announce the release of its full 2-way integration with StayNTouch’s guest-centric mobile PMS. Hotels using the StayNTouch PMS can quickly onboard and enjoy an additional means of fully automated digital upselling to increase profit margins, while eliminating the current manual administrative tasks hotel staff face with upselling. Within weeks of the integration finalization, more than 40 StayNTouch hotels signed up for ROOMDEX.
Computersinvezz.com

Chainlink (LINK) integrates its data oracles into Ethereum’s Arbitrum One

Chainlink has enabled its data Oracles on Ethereum’s scaling solution, Arbitrum One. LINK stated that the integration was necessary due to the growing demand for on-chain/off chain contracts. The integration will also offer high-frequency price updates for Arbitrum. Chainlink (LINK/USD) has integrated its Oracles data on Ethereum’s scaling solution, Ethereum...
Economytimebusinessnews.com

The Innovation Strategy Recipe to Success: 5 Steps You Need for Successful Business

Innovation is the key to success in a business. It’s what keeps your company looking fresh and exciting, while also making you stand out from your competitors. But innovation doesn’t happen overnight; it requires experimentation and patience. In this blog post, we will discuss 5 strategies that are guaranteed to help you create more innovative products for your customers!
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
Marketschainlinktoday.com

Balaji Srinivasan Explains The Pivotal Shift From Fiat Information To Cryptoinformation

During a riveting keynote speech on the first day of SmartCon #1, angel investor and former CTO of Coinbase Balaji Srinivasan presented the concept of a “ledger of record,” which he believes can and should facilitate the transition from the world’s flawed “fiat information” model to a “cryptoinformation” model enabled by decentralized oracles like Chainlink.
ComputersItproportal

Keeper interview: passwords, education, and the future

It’s not often that we give out near-perfect scores in reviews, but Keeper impressed us enough to score 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Keeper password manager review. It’s hands down one of the best password managers out there today. We praised it for its zero-knowledge encryption technology, role-based access and password sharing, and simple password auditing.

