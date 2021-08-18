Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Five years later, we remember the story behind inRegister’s ‘Faces of the Flood’

By INREGISTER STAFF
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen sudden, record-breaking flooding tore through the Baton Rouge area in August of 2016, a city struggling to recover from another major tragedy stood up once more to join hands. Landscapes that had never taken on water in recorded history suddenly found themselves submerged, with houses, cars and furniture going under with them. Thousands of Louisiana citizens lost everything but the clothes on their backs, but thanks to a surge of community sentiment and the rapid response of volunteers, some intangibles—family, friends and unsinkable pride—remained.

