IREI : LIVE – Future of Office

irei.com
 5 days ago

A number of office demand, style and design trends were emerging before COVID-19, and the post-pandemic environment will see an acceleration of previous trends and the creation of new ones at the same time. In the IREI : LIVE – Future of Office webinar, we explore: What Does the Tenant of the Future Want?; CBD vs. Suburban Office, and Primary vs. Secondary Markets; and Traditional vs. Niche Office. View our interactive discussion on these topics to find out how they will affect demand, valuations and future return.

