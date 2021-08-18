Cancel
Journey from Data to Insights AIOps and Observability Virtual Summit

Computerworld
 5 days ago

The time is now for your organization to adopt an AIOps platform that simplifies the operation of complex IT infrastructures to help you deliver differentiated digital services. Hear from your peers and see the benefits of turning data into insights.

www.computerworld.com

Computerworld

Want To Learn How To Overcome Key Data Reliability Challenges?

Download a preview of the O’Reilly ebook, Delta Lake: The Definitive Guide, to learn about Delta Lake basic operations and how the time travel feature gives you access to historical data. These chapters will help you:. Understand Delta Lake and unpack transaction logs. Utilize Delta Tables, Delta Conversions and Delta...
Technologymartechseries.com

Quantum Metric Launches Journeys; Adds Unparalleled Depth to Traditional Journey Analytics With Actionable Insights

New product offering capitalizes on platform’s rich data set to provide immediate view of customer journeys, empowering brands to proactively optimize the digital experience. Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced the launch of Quantum Metric Journeys, a new feature providing visualization across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Moving beyond traditional journey analytics, Quantum Metric brings a unique offering to the market, providing actionable context for each customer insight.
Softwareaithority.com

What Stops Data Science from Scaling? Domino Data Lab to Host Enterprise MLOps Expert Virtual Panel on August 19th Exploring Common Failures and Solutions

Salesforce and CSL Behring Data Science Leaders Gather with Renown Thought Leader Tom Davenport for Roundtable Discussion. Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, will host a live virtual roundtable event on August 19 bringing together experts and veterans from across industries to discuss why most companies cannot succeed with data science at scale.
Economyaithority.com

Fintech Insights: IBM & ING Building Better Data Fabric for Financial Services

From data lakes and warehouses to on-prem servers, accessing data has never been more complicated. A financial services organization or any fintech company could benefit from data fabric. it could be the answer to complex challenges related to Big Data management and governance. IBM believes the answer lies in data...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Talend Announces Latest Innovations To Support Journey To Healthier Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend, a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced the latest innovations added to Talend Data Fabric, a complete integration and governance platform designed to manage the health of corporate information. Available now, new enhancements from Talend provide data professionals with new, high-performance integrations to leading cloud intelligence platforms, a self-service API portal, collaborative data governance capabilities, and private connections between Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to ensure data security.
Technologybeincrypto.com

The Virtual MarTech Summit: Digital Experience

Welcome to The Virtual MarTech Summit where the best minds in modern marketing technology converge. You’ll hear from leaders working in a cross-section of industries whose stories illustrate unique company pain points, breakthroughs, and triumphs. As digital adoption and innovation continue to shift consumer behavior, crafting impactful digital experiences is...
Technologyitopstimes.com

Does Change Intelligence Deliver on AIOps?

“AIOps” is a term that has been buzzing around for a while, which is short form for “Artificial Intelligence Operations” (much more of a mouthful), and encompasses within it two dominant tech trends:. The data explosion in recent years which lays the foundation for extracting intelligent, models, patterns and recurring...
Marketsciodive.com

Hungry for data insights, companies struggle with security and skill shortages

Security, compliance and governance restrictions are hindering data strategies within the enterprise, according to a survey conducted by 451 Research, part of S&P Global, on behalf of Immuta. The survey, which consulted 500 data professionals, also identified skills shortages and a lack of process automation as frequent barriers. More than...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Pepperdata Introduces Observability and Optimization for GPUs Running Big Data Apps

Observe and Manage Infrastructure and Application-Level GPU Usage. Pepperdata, the leader in big data performance management, announced that the Pepperdata product portfolio now includes the ability to monitor Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) running big data applications like Spark on Kubernetes. Marketing Technology News: Vericast Survey: How Deals Play a Role...
Sciencenaturalproductsinsider.com

Virtual Summit: The roadmap for herbal medicine and the ashwagandha market

Join SupplySide Network 365 and KSM-66 for an information-packed virtual event featuring sessions, networking opportunities and intimate discussions. From new consumer research about attitudes towards botanicals and ashwagandha to fresh perspectives on quality, formulation innovations and scientific deep dives, this fast-paced event will provide meaningful insights, industry connections and supply chain strategies for stewarding a responsible industry.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

From MDM to UEM in a decade: What we’ve learned about enterprise mobile management

In 2010, Apple launched its platform for iOS device management, a move that put third-party vendors at the heart of the enterprise mobility management (EMM) industry. A lot has happened during the years since, including the BYOD craze, new app development and deployment models, Android Enterprise, the failure of Microsoft’s mobile device platform, and a pandemic that turned everything about work on its head.
TechnologyComputerworld

Data Warehouses Meet Data Lakes

Ventana Research found that 73% of organizations are combining their data warehouse and data lakes in some way—and 23% of organizations are replacing the data warehouse with data lakes. As the data warehouse and data lake converge, a new data management paradigm has emerged that combines the best of both worlds: the Lakehouse architecture.
TechnologyComputerworld

Crisis-Tested IT Teams Accelerate Digital Agility Plans

Companies Rethink DX in Pivot to Remote Work and Digital Business. Thousands of companies were forced to quickly move their employees to a work-from-home model to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. To support nonessential workers and to keep businesses on track, IT organizations and teams had to rapidly pivot to a digital business virtually overnight. A new survey reveals that IT decision-makers who were already engaged in some stages of digital transformation (DX) believe that their investments left them better prepared and able to cope with widespread disruptions of normal business operations.
BusinessComputerworld

Salesforce unveils its first Slack integrations post-acquisition

Salesforce has offered up a first glimpse of plans to integrate Slack into its products following the completion of its $27.7 billion acquisition last month. Salesforce said on Monday that Slack will be integrated into the Customer 360 platform in several ways to help connect sales, marketing, and service staff more effectively — both internally and cross-company.
TechnologyComputerworld

BlackBerry Guard Managed Detection and Response Services

Organizations that fail to invest adequately in managed detection and response leave themselves open to catastrophic data breaches and crushing regulatory fines. Learn how BlackBerry® Guard solves these problems by providing trained experts and advanced AI-driven cybersecurity tools to keep enterprises safe.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Challenges and Solutions for Utilizing Earth Observations in the "Big Data" era

The ever-growing need of data preservation and their systematic analysis contributing to sustainable development of the society spurred in the past decade,numerous Big Data projects and initiatives are focusing on the Earth Observation (EO). The number of Big Data EO applications has grown extremely worldwide almost simultaneously with other scientific and technological areas of the human knowledge due to the revolutionary technological progress in the space and information technology sciences. The substantial contribution to this development are the space programs of the renowned space agencies, such as NASA, ESA,Roskosmos, JAXA, DLR, INPE, ISRO, CNES etc. A snap-shot of the current Big Data sets from available satellite missions covering the Bulgarian territory is also presented. This short overview of the geoscience Big Data collection with a focus on EO will emphasize to the multiple Vs of EO in order to provide a snapshot on the current state-of-the-art in EO data preservation and manipulation. Main modern approaches for compressing, clustering and modelling EO in the geoinformation science for Big Data analysis, interpretation and visualization for a variety of applications are outlined. Special attention is paid to the contemporary EO data modelling and visualization systems.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Data Monitoring and Observability Benchmark for Mid-Market Companies

Top 5 observability tools for the modern data stack. Modern organizations are producing, collecting, processing data more than ever before. An IDG survey of data professionals reveals that data volumes are growing at an average rate of 63% per month. As data proliferates in businesses, the technologies we use to move this data around have become more intricate and complex, to the point that we completely loose visibility on how data is processed. As a result, mistakes accumulate as data is moved around, and we end up with crap, unusable data. Thankfully, observability tools have flourished in the past few years, helping companies regain control over data processing. Today, we attempt to understand the concept of Data Observability, and to untangle the vibrant ecosystem of observability tools.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Service Host Delivery Optimization High Network, Disk or CPU usage

Service Host Delivery Optimization Service is used to optimize the delivery of services and increases the speed of updates. In addition, you can also use this service to decrease bandwidth issues while updating. However, some users reported that Service Host Delivery Optimization results in high Network, Disk or CPU usage. In case you are experiencing the same issue, please keep reading this post for helpful solutions.
Computersdevops.com

F5 Networks Planning Open Source Projects Beyond NGINX

F5 Networks today revealed plans to launch multiple projects in the months ahead that will extend its commitment to open source beyond the NGNIX proxy software the company acquired in 2019. The announcement was made during an online NGINX Sprint event; two of the projects are extensions of NGINIX that...
TechnologyInfoworld

A Guide to Zero Trust on the Mainframe

Many organizations have depended on traditional perimeter defenses to prevent threats from compromising their mainframes – that is until recently. In light of the strong pivot to remote work in 2020, large scale change has been enacted to support new security architectures, business transformation and a growing attack surface. All...

