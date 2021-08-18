Journey from Data to Insights AIOps and Observability Virtual Summit

Top 5 observability tools for the modern data stack. Modern organizations are producing, collecting, processing data more than ever before. An IDG survey of data professionals reveals that data volumes are growing at an average rate of 63% per month. As data proliferates in businesses, the technologies we use to move this data around have become more intricate and complex, to the point that we completely loose visibility on how data is processed. As a result, mistakes accumulate as data is moved around, and we end up with crap, unusable data. Thankfully, observability tools have flourished in the past few years, helping companies regain control over data processing. Today, we attempt to understand the concept of Data Observability, and to untangle the vibrant ecosystem of observability tools.