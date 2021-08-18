Cancel
Journey from Data to Insights AIOps and Observability Virtual Summit

Infoworld
 5 days ago

The time is now for your organization to adopt an AIOps platform that simplifies the operation of complex IT infrastructures to help you deliver differentiated digital services. Hear from your peers and see the benefits of turning data into insights.

www.infoworld.com

#Aiops
Technologyaithority.com

Quantum Metric Launches Journeys; Adds Unparalleled Depth to Traditional Journey Analytics With Actionable Insights

New Product Offering Capitalizes on Platform’s Rich Data Set to Provide Immediate View of Customer Journeys, Empowering Brands to Proactively Optimize the Digital Experience. Quantum Metric, the pioneer in Continuous Product Design (CPD), a methodology that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced the launch of Quantum Metric Journeys, a new feature providing visualization across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Moving beyond traditional journey analytics, Quantum Metric brings a unique offering to the market, providing actionable context for each customer insight.
Softwareaithority.com

Provectus Releases Open Data Discovery Platform To Democratize Data Observability and Reliability

Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, announced the release of Open Data Discovery (ODD) Platform, a free open-source data discovery and observability tool for data-driven organizations looking to democratize their data by making it more discoverable, manageable, observable, reliable, and secure. ODD Platform is a next-generation solution for...
Economyaithority.com

Fintech Insights: IBM & ING Building Better Data Fabric for Financial Services

From data lakes and warehouses to on-prem servers, accessing data has never been more complicated. A financial services organization or any fintech company could benefit from data fabric. it could be the answer to complex challenges related to Big Data management and governance. IBM believes the answer lies in data...
Healthmartechseries.com

Talend Announces Latest Innovations to Support Journey to Healthier Data

Latest Talend Data Fabric advances analytics, security, and collaborative governance across the enterprise. Talend, a global leader in data integration and integrity, announced the latest innovations added to Talend Data Fabric, a complete integration and governance platform designed to manage the health of corporate information. Available now, new enhancements from Talend provide data professionals with new, high-performance integrations to leading cloud intelligence platforms, a self-service API portal, collaborative data governance capabilities, and private connections between Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to ensure data security.
Computersdataversity.net

What Is Data Virtualization?

Data virtualization is a special kind of data integration technology that provides access of data in real time, seamlessly all in one place. Think of it like a television guide which contains a listing of shows on a variety of channels, without having to be on that channel to see the content. In data virtualization, customers can access and manipulate each datum, regardless of physical location or formatting. Instead it is one stop shopping. “Data virtualization solutions, also, create integrated views of the data, across the multiple sources, without moving the data to a new location.” Data virtualization typically can access a wide variety of Enterprise Data Architectures, including those on premise and in the cloud, and adapts agilely to structural changes, without impacting the business.
Technologybeincrypto.com

The Virtual MarTech Summit: Digital Experience

Welcome to The Virtual MarTech Summit where the best minds in modern marketing technology converge. You’ll hear from leaders working in a cross-section of industries whose stories illustrate unique company pain points, breakthroughs, and triumphs. As digital adoption and innovation continue to shift consumer behavior, crafting impactful digital experiences is...
Technologyitopstimes.com

Does Change Intelligence Deliver on AIOps?

“AIOps” is a term that has been buzzing around for a while, which is short form for “Artificial Intelligence Operations” (much more of a mouthful), and encompasses within it two dominant tech trends:. The data explosion in recent years which lays the foundation for extracting intelligent, models, patterns and recurring...
Sciencenaturalproductsinsider.com

Virtual Summit: The roadmap for herbal medicine and the ashwagandha market

Join SupplySide Network 365 and KSM-66 for an information-packed virtual event featuring sessions, networking opportunities and intimate discussions. From new consumer research about attitudes towards botanicals and ashwagandha to fresh perspectives on quality, formulation innovations and scientific deep dives, this fast-paced event will provide meaningful insights, industry connections and supply chain strategies for stewarding a responsible industry.
Marketsciodive.com

Hungry for data insights, companies struggle with security and skill shortages

Security, compliance and governance restrictions are hindering data strategies within the enterprise, according to a survey conducted by 451 Research, part of S&P Global, on behalf of Immuta. The survey, which consulted 500 data professionals, also identified skills shortages and a lack of process automation as frequent barriers. More than...
SoftwareInfoworld

When RPA meets data science

Robotic process automation (RPA) companies are endeavoring to deliver “the fully automated enterprise,” but even that promise may be shortsighted. Current trends are indicating that there’s much more that can be done with RPA—especially when combined with data science. RPA tools started by getting computers to do the repetitive part...
TechnologyInfoworld

Data Warehouses Meet Data Lakes

Ventana Research found that 73% of organizations are combining their data warehouse and data lakes in some way—and 23% of organizations are replacing the data warehouse with data lakes. As the data warehouse and data lake converge, a new data management paradigm has emerged that combines the best of both worlds: the Lakehouse architecture.
SoftwareInfoworld

What is cloud-native? The modern way to develop software

The term “cloud-native computing” has emerged as a catch-all for the various tools and techniques required by software developers to build, deploy, and maintain modern software applications on cloud infrastructure. Here, we define the term, survey the cloud-native landscape, and identify some of the advantages and pitfalls of going cloud-native.
Marketsinvezz.com

Data and insights for the next parachain launch on Kusama

Confidential cloud computing, smart contracts, and DeFi infrastructure were most popular projects at launch. Target rate of one block produced per parachain for every 2 relay-chain blocks was achieved. The most recent parachain launch on Kusama was characterized by fierce competition among participants. There were 5 parachains from June 15...
TechnologyInfoworld

CISO On-Demand Webinar: Growing Menace of Insider Threats

John McClurg, BlackBerry Senior VP and CISO, and Michael Dorsey, Deloitte Managing Director, Government and Public Services Security, share their experiences on the front lines developing insider risk management programs and best practices. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to learn from pioneers in the field.
TechnologyInfoworld

BlackBerry Guard Managed Detection and Response Services

Organizations that fail to invest adequately in managed detection and response leave themselves open to catastrophic data breaches and crushing regulatory fines. Learn how BlackBerry® Guard solves these problems by providing trained experts and advanced AI-driven cybersecurity tools to keep enterprises safe.
TechnologyInfoworld

Crisis-Tested IT Teams Accelerate Digital Agility Plans

Companies Rethink DX in Pivot to Remote Work and Digital Business. Thousands of companies were forced to quickly move their employees to a work-from-home model to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. To support nonessential workers and to keep businesses on track, IT organizations and teams had to rapidly pivot to a digital business virtually overnight. A new survey reveals that IT decision-makers who were already engaged in some stages of digital transformation (DX) believe that their investments left them better prepared and able to cope with widespread disruptions of normal business operations.
Softwareitprotoday.com

AIOps Benefits All Aspects of the Enterprise

Tech has no shortage of buzzy new technologies – and cutting through the hype to see what will actually impact the enterprise can be challenging. We're here to help. Here’s our rundown on the emerging technology of artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps – including how AIOps benefits the enterprise and what AIOps platforms are available.
TechnologyInfoworld

5 Principles of Successful Cloud-Enabled Transformation

An often-paraphrased saying goes as follows: “The survival of the fittest is the ageless law of business, but the fittest are rarely the strongest. The fittest are those endowed with the qualifications for adaptation, the ability to accept the inevitable and conform to the unavoidable, to harmonize with existing or changing conditions.”

