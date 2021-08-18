Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Top 10 Quotes from Day 15 of Training Camp

houstonmirror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear what the Bolts had to say after day 15 of Training Camp. 1. Joe Lombardi on the benefits of joint practices:. "I think both the practices and the game are invaluable. You can get used to looking at the same defense, the same players. You learn tendencies. You learn how guys play against each other. Getting some fresh looks in here, some new looks, it's a different structure than what we're otherwise looking at every day. Seeing our guys go up against a different set of defenders in one-on-one drills, team drills, and seven-on-seven, it gives you a good barometer for where you are. They force us to look at a different structures and how to identify and attack them. It's extremely valuable for both getting your team ready to play and getting an evaluation on players. I think it infuses the players with a little bit of energy; I felt like we were a little tired today, and when a team with a different colored jersey comes out there, it's natural that the adrenaline starts rushing. Those practices end up being a little faster. It's important for a variety of facets."

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Training Camp Takeaways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Release Notable Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams cut a notable quarterback on Monday as they get down to 80 players prior to Tuesday’s roster deadline. Los Angeles has waived 25-year-old quarterback Duck Hodges. Hodges, who played collegiately at Samford, went undrafted coming out of college in 2019. He spent the 2019-20 seasons with...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Fields has 'welcome to the NFL' moment, takes brutal shot

Justin Fields has officially been “welcomed” to the NFL. The rookie quarterback took a hard hit in the Chicago-Buffalo preseason game Saturday. Fields’ Bears helmet was popped off on the sack by Andre Smith. While the hit looks violent on video, Field said it wasn’t that bad. “It didn’t really...
NFLNBC Sports

Cox, Smith among worst player models in Madden NFL 22

It’s officially Madden season. EA Sports’ flagship NFL football game is finally here, and this year’s version of the game features some interesting player models. Each year one of the biggest complaints EA receives from fans and players revolves around player likenesses. While it’s almost impossible to accurately represent each player on a full 53-man NFL roster, Madden has featured hilarious omissions from some of the league’s highest-profile players on each team over the years.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: Bears QB Justin Fields gets blasted in preseason game vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears might want to fast-track Justin Fields‘ path to the starting quarterback job, because if he has to play behind many more fringe roster offensive linemen, he might get seriously hurt. Veteran NFL reporter Dov Kleiman captured the brutal hit Fields suffered in Saturday’s Week 2 preseason game...
NFL247Sports

Former Georgia QB's Justin Fields, Jake Fromm face off in NFL preseason

Georgia coach Kirby Smart had major first-world problems at quarterback in 2018, as the Bulldogs had to choose between Jake Fromm and Justin Fields as their starter. Fromm had just led Georgia to the national championship game the season before as a true freshman, while Fields arrived in Athens as one of the most highly touted quarterback prospects of the last 10 years.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Fields vs. Jake Fromm: Fans react to second-half QB matchup in Bears-Bills game

During their time at Georgia, Jake Fromm beat out Justin Fields for the starting quarterback job. That prompted Fields to transfer to Ohio State, where he ended up becoming a superstar and a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Fromm is looking to lock down the QB3 spot for the Buffalo Bills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy