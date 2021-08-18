Cancel
Minnesota State

In Re: Daniel Cyril Poepping, aka, Daniel C. Poepping, aka Daniel Poepping, Decedent

By Pelican Rapids Press
 5 days ago

In Re: Daniel Cyril Poepping, aka, Daniel C. Poepping,. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 22, 2021, at 1:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated July 25, 2008, and for the appointment of James Poepping, whose address is 201 Western St., Melrose, MN 56352, as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

