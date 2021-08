LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Many of us are getting ready to get back in the classrooms this fall, but officials want to be sure it’s safe to do so. Students, teachers and members of the community were all getting prepared at the back-to-school event and vaccination clinic at the Fedex Field. Families were given school supplies such as backpacks and masks. Officials say since the pandemic, many families were faced with financial difficulties.