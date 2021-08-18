Journey from Data to Insights AIOps and Observability Virtual Summit

Data virtualization is a special kind of data integration technology that provides access of data in real time, seamlessly all in one place. Think of it like a television guide which contains a listing of shows on a variety of channels, without having to be on that channel to see the content. In data virtualization, customers can access and manipulate each datum, regardless of physical location or formatting. Instead it is one stop shopping. “Data virtualization solutions, also, create integrated views of the data, across the multiple sources, without moving the data to a new location.” Data virtualization typically can access a wide variety of Enterprise Data Architectures, including those on premise and in the cloud, and adapts agilely to structural changes, without impacting the business.