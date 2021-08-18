Maryland Sports Wagering Commission Holds First Session
For those anxious to start placing sports bets in Maryland before the NFL regular season begins next month, they’ll have to wait a little while longer. That’s because the state-mandated Sports Wagering Applications Review Commission, which held its first meeting Monday in Annapolis, will need to conclude its evaluations of applicants. And the next scheduled meeting for the seven-member commission may not take place until at least Sept. 20, which marks the second week of the NFL season.www.washingtoninformer.com
