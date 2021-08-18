Cancel
Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 waterproof?

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been eagerly anticipating the launch of Samsung’s next smartwatch, especially since Google I/O. With a unified Wear OS ecosystem Samsung helped develop, the newly-launched Galaxy Watch 4 is exceptionally exciting. Plus, it includes a new body composition sensor, the first of its kind in a smartwatch. But of course, it’s still a watch at the end of the day, and there are certain things you need to know. For example, it is best to know beforehand whether the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are waterproof, so you can go swimming with it.

