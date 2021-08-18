Cancel
Restaurants

Self-Pour Beer Bar Tap99 in Navy Yard Was Conceptualized in Only 48 Hours

By Anne Tate
Washingtonian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTap99, which claims to be DC’s first 100-percent self-pour taphouse, opened last week in Navy Yard. Inspired by the old saying, “99 bottles of beer on the wall,” the new restaurant and bar across from Nationals Park literally features 99 self-pour taps on the wall. Yes, there are other self-pour options around DC (like nearby Walter’s Sports Bar), but Tap99 is the only one that does not also offer bar service.

