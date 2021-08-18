Pro Farmer Scouts May Have Found the Garden Spot in Western Iowa Measuring Near Record Yields

(Radio Iowa) – A federal report on the so-called “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico finds it’s much larger than initially forecast earlier this year. The report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration blames runoff from Midwestern farm fields for the massive area where there’s too little oxygen to support marine life. Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman (LAY-mun) says the state’s been working to address the growing problem. “It certainly is alarming,” Lehman says, “and I would argue that many of the strategies in Iowa’s nutrient reduction plan simply are not incentivized enough to get enough practices put in place on the farm.”