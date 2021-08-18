Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Pro Farmer Scouts May Have Found the Garden Spot in Western Iowa Measuring Near Record Yields

By Tyne Morgan
AgWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScouts on the western leg of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour set out Wednesday morning to check corn and soybean crops in western Iowa. Drought dominated headlines in western Iowa last year during day three of the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, and even as drought continues to be the talk of Iowa this year, fields in some portions of the state produced a different tone. (Scroll down to the bottom for final yield numbers from day three of Crop Tour)

www.agweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#Drought#Field Corn#Scouts#The Pro Farmer Crop Tour#Jc Marketing Services#The U S Drought Monitor#Chambers#Audubon Counties#The Hawkeye State#S P Global Platts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Pro Farmer Releases 2021 Crop Estimates

(NAFB) – The 2021 Pro Farmer Crop yield estimates are out. Corn yield is predicted at 15.116 billion bushels nationwide, with an average yield of 177 bushels an acre. Pro Farmer says the soybean crop will total 4.436 billion bushels on an average yield of 51.2 bushels an acre. Illinois had the highest corn estimate on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour at 212 bushels per acre, but the big question there is will there be enough pockets of high-yielding corn to offset areas hurt by dryness and wind.
Agricultureroblawnews.com

Expect record corn, bean yields

Illinois is on its way to record corn and soybean yields this fall, according to the U.S. Department... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

Indiana Farmers On Pace With Record Crops

WEST LAFAYETTE – A new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows Indiana farmers are on pace to harvest record corn and soybean yields this fall. The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is forecasting Hoosier farmers will harvest on average 194 bushels of corn per acre, an increase of 3.7 bushels over last year. If realized, Indiana will produce just over 1 billion bushels of corn, the fifth-highest of any state.
Iowa Statektvo.com

Nearly 6 days were suitable for fieldwork for Iowa farmers for week ending August 8

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa farmers had 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 8, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities continue to include applying fungicides and insecticides and harvesting hay and oats. Some areas of the State have had haying and grazing of CRP lands approved in response to drought conditions.
Iowa Statekjan.com

Gulf ‘dead zone’ grows, may mean more regulation for Iowa farmers

(Radio Iowa) – A federal report on the so-called “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico finds it’s much larger than initially forecast earlier this year. The report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration blames runoff from Midwestern farm fields for the massive area where there’s too little oxygen to support marine life. Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman (LAY-mun) says the state’s been working to address the growing problem. “It certainly is alarming,” Lehman says, “and I would argue that many of the strategies in Iowa’s nutrient reduction plan simply are not incentivized enough to get enough practices put in place on the farm.”
Minnesota StateDL-Online

North Dakota, Minnesota farmers seeing varied wheat yields, higher prices

DRAYTON, N.D. — Dust billowed behind combines harvesting wheat along the I-29 corridor this week as farmers worked to wrap up the 2021 harvest. Early planting last spring and an extremely dry summer with hot temperatures that pushed the small grains crops, including wheat, to mature quickly has resulted in one of the earliest harvests in recent years. Most small-grains farmers in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota have completed their harvests, or expected to by the end of the week, barring rain delays.
Industrycaliforniaagtoday.com

Drought Causes Cattle Sell 0ff

Drought Forces Ranchers to Make Tough Decisions about Selling Cattle. As the drought continues across the West, ranchers are having to make tough herd management decisions because of the lack of water and pasture for their livestock. “What they’re telling me is that they’re spending time at the kitchen table...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

Lower Numbers in August Cattle on Feed Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released their August Cattle on Feed Report, and the updated numbers show Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. was 11.1 million head on August 1, 2021. That is 2 percent below August 1, 2020. And according to a story from Gary Crawford, the report gives more hints of a downturn in beef production next year and an increase in cattle prices.
AgricultureHastings Star Gazette

University of Minnesota Extension: Feeding dairy cattle in a drought

Securing enough forage during a drought can be a challenge. Forage supplies in a region can be sparse and expensive. But there are steps you can take to acquire the forage you need or stretch the current forage inventory. It is important to remember that cattle don’t have a requirement...
AgricultureGrand Island Independent

Mead research center to host corn, soybean production clinics this week

Nebraska Extension will host corn and soybean production clinics Wednesday and Thursday at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension, and Education Center Mead. The corn production clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, the soybean clinic on Thursday. Clinics will include corn and soybean plots at various growth stages so participants can see...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly two months on Friday and corn set a near one-month low on macroeconomic concerns along with beneficial rains in the western Midwest and Plains, analysts said. Soyoil futures fell more than 5% on reports that the...
Washington Stategorgenewscenter.com

Senator Murray Highlights New Relief Measure for Agricultural Producers as Extreme Drought Continues to Grip Washington State

Senator Murray Pushes for More Relief Following Historic Wildfires, Droughts, Heat – — Senator Murray: “I’m glad to see USDA taking steps to aid struggling livestock producers, and I encourage those who have been affected by this drought to contact their local Farm Service Agency office to start taking advantage of this flexibility.”
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Heritage Highland Cattle Breed Has Value for Today's Producers

Josh Nelson refers affectionately to his Highland cattle as "long-haired hippie cows." They are definitely head-turners. But there's a lot more to the breed than meets the eye. On Nelson's central Iowa operation, Cardinal Creek Farm, these cattle provide a consumer-direct revenue stream the fifth-generation farm family intends to keep...
Yankton, SDktwb.com

Some farmers losing yield “week by week” as drought continues

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) — The ongoing drought has landed in record territory. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the dry trend accelerated in the summer months and was particularly notable in southeastern South Dakota communities like Vermillion and Yankton. “Not only are we seeing 2012-style impacts and climate, but...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Cow Pedicures to Pond Building: Fall Kicks in on the Farm

DECATUR, Ill. (DTN) -- Ryan Wieck is hoping healthy hooves make for happy cows. This past week, the Texas Panhandle farmer enlisted the help of a hoof-trimming service and treated his entire beef herd to bovine pedicures. "It's so dry here that we have cracks in the soil 2 inches...
California Statedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks In California, New Mexico, Florida, and Tennessee

The demands for the recurring rounds of stimulus checks are growing in the United States of America. And the increase in the infection of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has only intensified the matter. There are a few states who are taking the responsibility to provide money to their citizens on their own as it is very unlikely for the federal government to provide the money to the people. The federal government has provided a total of three rounds of stimulus checks to all the eligible citizens of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy