Silver Taps Notification

Dr. Eldred Keahey (Aka: Dad, Popi, Uncle Pete, Doc), 87, of Montgomery, went home to Glory to be with his precious Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Houston. Family Memorial Celebration and interment will be at: The Aggie Field of Honor Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – 11:00AM. *Note: Out of thoughtful consideration and taking prudent precautionary measures for others, the family has chosen to limit the venue attendance to immediate family. It breaks the family’s heart that this decision was necessary as we know there would be a giant crowd of people present to honor this great man. Please join us online to participate using the following ZOOM connection information: Meeting ID: 6067996390 Passcode: 210798.