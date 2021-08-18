Chris Hardie: Farm treasures still exist

Pioneer Memories: The Robinsons and Their Radio Station. Continuing with the memories of various CV pioneers that were published in a 1938 edition of our local paper, we turn to the remembrances of Formosa Robinson. In 1927, she and her husband Frederick Robinson created their own radio station in their home among the sagebrush, high up on New York Avenue. It was a powerful radio station, 100 watts, transmitting thousands of miles. This astounding achievement was due to the genius of Frederick Robinson, who was both an inventor and an artist. The radio station ran for just a couple of years, and a wide variety of local talent made their way up the hill to the top of New York Avenue to broadcast their homespun songs, jokes and lectures across the U.S., and even to other nations. My comments are in brackets [].