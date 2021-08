(Seguin) — The Seguin City Council on Tuesday night moved forward with a proposed tax rate increase for next year. The city for the last few years has held the tax rate steady at 54.12 cents per $100 of property. In most years, that was still a tax increase because it exceeded the no new revenue rate, previously known as the effective tax rate. Staff is proposing that the rate go up half a penny next year to help cover the expenses included in the city’s general fund. The proposed tax rate for next year is 54.62 cents.