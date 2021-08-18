Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

On-Demand Webinar: Should I Move to Atlassian Cloud from Server?

Network World
 5 days ago

Our webinar will provide you with a deeper understanding of the process of moving to the cloud, the benefits your company can derive, and whether moving to the cloud makes sense for your organization. We will also discuss how to build an efficient ecosystem with the right apps, integrations you...

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Atlassian#Your Move#Server#The Atlassian Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwaregitconnected.com

Developers Shouldn’t be Afraid of Deadlocks in SQL Server

The strategy to deal with deadlocks for backend developers. Software developers may face the following error message when using MS SQL Server in their projects:. Transaction (Process ID 69) was deadlocked on lock resources with another process and has been chosen as the deadlock victim. Rerun the transaction. While in...
EconomySilicon Republic

What should businesses consider for a cloud-first strategy?

HPE’s Paul Meehan says organisations are adopting a cloud-first strategy without understanding the impacts or risks. Cloud technologist Paul Meehan has more than 25 years’ experience in IT and seven years’ experience specifically in cloud. He is both a certified Kubernetes administrator and part of an elite global group of VMware certified design experts.
Educationtvtechnology.com

SMPTE+ 'Media in the Cloud' Moves to Aug. 31

WHITE PLAINS, NY—SMPTE today announced that the SMPTE+ virtual event "Migrating Media & Entertainment Into the Cloud: A Real-World Perspective," now slated for Aug. 31, will feature a session exploring preservation, continuity, and resilience after the move to the cloud. In addition to outlining best practices across these areas, experts will answer the uncomfortable question, "What happens in the unlikely event that the internet fails?"
SoftwareTechRepublic

Java and SQL Server persist: How tech moves fast, yet enterprise IT moves so slow

Commentary: What developers love today is a good indicator of what enterprises will be using tomorrow...and the next day...and the next. Perhaps the most exciting thing in the most recent RedMonk Programming Language Rankings is just how unexciting it is. "Java is retaining–through a combination of adaptability on its part and inertia on the enterprise's–a large share of the enterprise applications market," wrote RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. Ho hum.
Public Healthcybersecdn.com

Cloud Considerations Learned from the Pandemic

Over the last 18 months, there have been massive scale changes in how everyone works, learns and socializes online primarily due to the pandemic. We all had to stay home; a switch flipped and being online was more critical than ever before. Cyber attackers took advantage of this situation, not...
Softwaremssqltips.com

5 Things You Should Know About SQL Server Reporting Services

If I am just starting out with Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), what are 5 things I should know to get started with this business intelligence solution?. Working with Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services over the past two decades (I cannot believe it has been that long) has been such a pleasure and great learning experience. Although there have been a few times when I wondered if SSRS would survive, I certainly feel Microsoft has again breathed life into SSRS by allowing paginated reports to be uploaded onto the Power BI Service (that is the name for reports coming out of SSRS as opposed to an online dashboard through something like Power BI). Even so, the Reporting Services website and related service are still an integral part of any reporting infrastructure. Report consumers still need to produce consistent reports that can easily be viewed or printed in Excel, HTML, Word, or PDF. With such importance still placed on SSRS, in this tip we will convey the 5 things you must know to successfully plan, develop, and deploy a SSRS report.
Technologyacecloudhosting.com

Why CPA Firms Are Moving Their Operations To The Cloud?

With many businesses now actively moving to the cloud, the cloud hosting industry has seen tremendous growth in the past few years, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. Moving your business operations to the cloud brings in many robust features that are incredibly beneficial for organizations. The accounting industry has...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Learn SQL Server Management Studio — Part 11 Intro to SQL Database & Server in the Cloud (Azure)

The skillset that will make you fun at parties! Step by step. Hi there! Welcome to the 11th instalment of a series of tutorials on SQL and SQL Server Studio. There’s a simple goal: To make you familiar and comfortable with the tool, and the language. “Why does it even matter?” I see you asking. It turns out that curiosity and side projects are often detrimental in getting picked on new projects or even getting hired for a new job. The mere fact you’ve already used an important tool such as SQL Server Studio and wrote some SQL queries, can and will give you a clear head start.
BusinessHPCwire

Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with Some 223,000 GPUs from Block.one

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Aug. 12, 2021 — Northern Data AG, a leading infrastructure supplier for HPC applications and Bitcoin mining, has agreed to purchase Decentric Europe BV from Block.one and will, as a result, acquire all of Decentric’s GPU hardware. This GPU hardware includes approximately 223,000 GPU cards produced by AMD and Nvidia, which are installed in more than 24,000 server systems of GIGABYTE Technology, a vendor of high-performance servers.
Softwarepetri.com

Windows Server 2022 Series - Upgrading DC from 2016 to 2022

All right, folks. This is the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m kicking off my series to upgrade my Hyper-V lab running Active Directory Domain Services. I’ll be performing in-place upgrades from Windows Server 2016/2019 to Windows Server 2022! I’ll also have some posts on updating the other member servers, file servers, Server Core, Windows Admin Center servers, etc. to 2022. Now, if you think only a daredevil like Evil Knievel (or someone with a death wish) would try something like this, you may be right. What am I doing upgrading domain controllers to a brand-new operating system version (that’s essentially not generally available at the time of this writing)? Why are you doing an in-place upgrade of a domain controller? For that matter, why the hell are you performing an in-place upgrade of a Windows server, period? Good points. ;)
SoftwareNetwork World

SASE: SD-WAN First or Security First?

In our SASE video series, we’ve explored WAN and security architecture transformation with SASE. We’ve described how the right SASE architecture enables enterprises to ensure direct and secure access to cloud-hosted applications and services for users, regardless of location or the devices used to access them. We’ve talked about how IoT requires security considerations that SASE doesn’t completely address. And we’ve articulated that the overall business driver to transform WAN and security architectures to SASE is to deliver the best application quality of experience for users.
BusinessNetwork World

Marvell buys Innovium for cloud data-center expertise

Network-acceleration processors are becoming as popular as CPUs, and the latest big buy is Marvell Technology acquiring Innovium, a provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers. Marvell already has an extensive portfolio of Ethernet-switching processors, and it recently acquired Inphi, a developer of dedicated high radix, performance-optimized...
SoftwareNetwork World

Q&A: Secrets of IoT

It’s easy for IoT projects to go wrong. Cost overruns, security flaws, or simple lack of user adoption can derail even the best innovations. So how can you avoid the pitfalls that cause so many IoT projects to fail?. Read this Q&A to find out how Insight helps organizations –...
TechnologyNetwork World

ZenKey: Cellular Network Enhances Security

The pandemic accelerated digital transformation and identity security. The reliance on digital access has driven companies to rethink how to protect consumer’s PII (personal identifiable information). One time-passwords (OTP) and SMS access codes are so easily hacked that a more secure authentication solution is needed. This whitepaper illustrates how mobile...
ComputersNetwork World

The Case for Open XDR-as-a-Service

Security operations focus an organization’s efforts around threat prevention, detection, and response. This then depends upon effective data collection, processing, and analysis, followed by data-driven decision making. While organizations have years of experience in these areas, security operations processes and technologies seem to be less and less effective, increasing cyber-risk and the prospect of a costly data breach. CISOs can’t keep doing things the same old way but rather need different types of solutions to overcome the inefficiency and ineffectiveness of today’s security operations.
TechnologyNetwork World

CIO guide to business automation

Just as modern-day insights and observability rely on integration, so does automation. By building a composable enterprise, you are positioned to take a platform approach to automation, where APIs and reusable packaged business capabilities (PBCs) help unlock data from back-end systems to provide teams with governed access to automate processes.
TechnologyNetwork World

Key Trends in Enterprise Storage

Digital transformation has become a business imperative. It represents the evolution of enterprises toward more data-driven business models. And, as a result, businesses are capturing, storing, and analyzing more data than ever before. But there’s something enterprises moving into the digital era need to be aware of: Legacy data management and storage systems are not well suited to efficiently meet the needs of digital transformation.
SoftwareNetwork World

How password hashing works on Linux

You may know that passwords are hashed on Linux systems, and the hashes are stored in the restricted access /etc/shadow file. But did you know that you can also determine the hash method that was used and report the number of days since a password was last changed from this file as well?

Comments / 0

Community Policy