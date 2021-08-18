Community-controlled affordable housing model could address gentrification in Southwest Washington

DAVIDSON – A county grant will help check off another box in a collaborative effort to enhance the town’s inventory of affordable housing options. In early August, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a request from the Davidson Housing Coalition (DHC) for a 10-year, $300,000 grant for rent subsidies. The funds will be used to bridge the gap between what renters can afford to pay and the market rental rate for townhouses the DHC will purchase and perpetually manage in the new Hoke Townhome development on the former Hoke Lumber site on Jetton Street.