Community-controlled affordable housing model could address gentrification in Southwest Washington

By Kaela Roeder
streetsensemedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest residents are pushing for soon-to-be-available land to become a new community-controlled, permanently affordable housing and retail space. At a community meeting Thursday, lead organizers Coy McKinney of grassroots organization SW D.C. Action and Vaughn Perry of the 11th Street Bridge Park project presented the concept behind community land trusts to Ward 6 residents. These land trusts, or CLTs, are community-led nonprofits that collectively own and lease access to land at below-market prices.

