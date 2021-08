The Whitefish City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on the final version of its operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which ends next June 30. The budget would have the city take in about $37.5 million in revenue, 28.3% less than the $52.3 million it collected in fiscal 2021. Most of that decrease is attributed to a reduction in loan proceeds that were used to finance upgrades to the city's wastewater treatment plant.