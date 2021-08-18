On-Demand Webinar: Should I Move to Atlassian Cloud from Server?

All right, folks. This is the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m kicking off my series to upgrade my Hyper-V lab running Active Directory Domain Services. I’ll be performing in-place upgrades from Windows Server 2016/2019 to Windows Server 2022! I’ll also have some posts on updating the other member servers, file servers, Server Core, Windows Admin Center servers, etc. to 2022. Now, if you think only a daredevil like Evil Knievel (or someone with a death wish) would try something like this, you may be right. What am I doing upgrading domain controllers to a brand-new operating system version (that’s essentially not generally available at the time of this writing)? Why are you doing an in-place upgrade of a domain controller? For that matter, why the hell are you performing an in-place upgrade of a Windows server, period? Good points. ;)