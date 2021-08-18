Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

On-Demand Webinar: Should I Move to Atlassian Cloud from Server?

Computerworld
 5 days ago

Our webinar will provide you with a deeper understanding of the process of moving to the cloud, the benefits your company can derive, and whether moving to the cloud makes sense for your organization. We will also discuss how to build an efficient ecosystem with the right apps, integrations you...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinar#Atlassian#Your Move#Server#The Atlassian Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Softwaregitconnected.com

Developers Shouldn’t be Afraid of Deadlocks in SQL Server

The strategy to deal with deadlocks for backend developers. Software developers may face the following error message when using MS SQL Server in their projects:. Transaction (Process ID 69) was deadlocked on lock resources with another process and has been chosen as the deadlock victim. Rerun the transaction. While in...
EconomySilicon Republic

What should businesses consider for a cloud-first strategy?

HPE’s Paul Meehan says organisations are adopting a cloud-first strategy without understanding the impacts or risks. Cloud technologist Paul Meehan has more than 25 years’ experience in IT and seven years’ experience specifically in cloud. He is both a certified Kubernetes administrator and part of an elite global group of VMware certified design experts.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Java and SQL Server persist: How tech moves fast, yet enterprise IT moves so slow

Commentary: What developers love today is a good indicator of what enterprises will be using tomorrow...and the next day...and the next. Perhaps the most exciting thing in the most recent RedMonk Programming Language Rankings is just how unexciting it is. "Java is retaining–through a combination of adaptability on its part and inertia on the enterprise's–a large share of the enterprise applications market," wrote RedMonk analyst Stephen O'Grady. Ho hum.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Version management: GitHub is moving development to the cloud

The GitHub engineering team continues to develop its platform and relies on the Codespaces development environment hosted in the cloud. The aim is to decouple the basis of the version management service – which was previously largely based on macOS – from Apple’s operating system. From now on, the online...
Public Healthcybersecdn.com

Cloud Considerations Learned from the Pandemic

Over the last 18 months, there have been massive scale changes in how everyone works, learns and socializes online primarily due to the pandemic. We all had to stay home; a switch flipped and being online was more critical than ever before. Cyber attackers took advantage of this situation, not...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Learn SQL Server Management Studio — Part 11 Intro to SQL Database & Server in the Cloud (Azure)

The skillset that will make you fun at parties! Step by step. Hi there! Welcome to the 11th instalment of a series of tutorials on SQL and SQL Server Studio. There’s a simple goal: To make you familiar and comfortable with the tool, and the language. “Why does it even matter?” I see you asking. It turns out that curiosity and side projects are often detrimental in getting picked on new projects or even getting hired for a new job. The mere fact you’ve already used an important tool such as SQL Server Studio and wrote some SQL queries, can and will give you a clear head start.
Technologyacecloudhosting.com

Why CPA Firms Are Moving Their Operations To The Cloud?

With many businesses now actively moving to the cloud, the cloud hosting industry has seen tremendous growth in the past few years, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19. Moving your business operations to the cloud brings in many robust features that are incredibly beneficial for organizations. The accounting industry has...
BusinessHPCwire

Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with Some 223,000 GPUs from Block.one

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Aug. 12, 2021 — Northern Data AG, a leading infrastructure supplier for HPC applications and Bitcoin mining, has agreed to purchase Decentric Europe BV from Block.one and will, as a result, acquire all of Decentric’s GPU hardware. This GPU hardware includes approximately 223,000 GPU cards produced by AMD and Nvidia, which are installed in more than 24,000 server systems of GIGABYTE Technology, a vendor of high-performance servers.
EconomyComputerworld

Open insurance and the rise of open API ecosystem

Open API economies are the path forward amid digital disruption. Strategic alliances spanning a diversified set of partners will open new markets, product offerings, and services dictating the modern carrier's future. Hear from industry experts, Willis Towers Watson, and MuleSoft's Insurance API strategy expert on the insights and realities of...
Softwarepetri.com

Windows Server 2022 Series - Upgrading DC from 2016 to 2022

All right, folks. This is the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m kicking off my series to upgrade my Hyper-V lab running Active Directory Domain Services. I’ll be performing in-place upgrades from Windows Server 2016/2019 to Windows Server 2022! I’ll also have some posts on updating the other member servers, file servers, Server Core, Windows Admin Center servers, etc. to 2022. Now, if you think only a daredevil like Evil Knievel (or someone with a death wish) would try something like this, you may be right. What am I doing upgrading domain controllers to a brand-new operating system version (that’s essentially not generally available at the time of this writing)? Why are you doing an in-place upgrade of a domain controller? For that matter, why the hell are you performing an in-place upgrade of a Windows server, period? Good points. ;)
SoftwareComputerworld

Apple brings iCloud passwords to Windows, Microsoft's Edge

Apple’s latest product release is aimed squarely at Windows users and it means you can now manage your iCloud passwords from a PC. Apple has offered iCloud for Windows for years. The latest release builds on what is already available with the addition of a password management app for Windows and Microsoft's Edge browser.
TechnologyComputerworld

ZenKey: Cellular Network Enhances Security

The pandemic accelerated digital transformation and identity security. The reliance on digital access has driven companies to rethink how to protect consumer’s PII (personal identifiable information). One time-passwords (OTP) and SMS access codes are so easily hacked that a more secure authentication solution is needed. This whitepaper illustrates how mobile...
BusinessStreet.Com

Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A

I just wish that people knew more about themselves and took the education necessary to understand what can wrong. I'm not impressed by the markets' moves and they could easily foil even the best plans -- but here's how to position yourself. Palantir is likely to get a lot of...
ComputersComputerworld

The Case for Open XDR-as-a-Service

Security operations focus an organization’s efforts around threat prevention, detection, and response. This then depends upon effective data collection, processing, and analysis, followed by data-driven decision making. While organizations have years of experience in these areas, security operations processes and technologies seem to be less and less effective, increasing cyber-risk and the prospect of a costly data breach. CISOs can’t keep doing things the same old way but rather need different types of solutions to overcome the inefficiency and ineffectiveness of today’s security operations.
TechnologyComputerworld

5 Principles of Successful Cloud-Enabled Transformation

An often-paraphrased saying goes as follows: “The survival of the fittest is the ageless law of business, but the fittest are rarely the strongest. The fittest are those endowed with the qualifications for adaptation, the ability to accept the inevitable and conform to the unavoidable, to harmonize with existing or changing conditions.”
TechnologyComputerworld

Key Trends in Enterprise Storage

Digital transformation has become a business imperative. It represents the evolution of enterprises toward more data-driven business models. And, as a result, businesses are capturing, storing, and analyzing more data than ever before. But there’s something enterprises moving into the digital era need to be aware of: Legacy data management and storage systems are not well suited to efficiently meet the needs of digital transformation.
TechnologyComputerworld

CIO guide to business automation

Just as modern-day insights and observability rely on integration, so does automation. By building a composable enterprise, you are positioned to take a platform approach to automation, where APIs and reusable packaged business capabilities (PBCs) help unlock data from back-end systems to provide teams with governed access to automate processes.
TechnologyCIO

CISO On-Demand Webinar: Growing Menace of Insider Threats

John McClurg, BlackBerry Senior VP and CISO, and Michael Dorsey, Deloitte Managing Director, Government and Public Services Security, share their experiences on the front lines developing insider risk management programs and best practices. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to learn from pioneers in the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy