ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

This is the most popular house-friendly dog breed, according to data

By Natalie Morin
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kd5bk_0bWdvKII00
Canva

Most popular house-friendly dogs

Depending on living quarters, income, and family size, many factors go into the decision to own a dog—particularly which breed to make the newest member of your home. What makes a dog house-friendly? You’ll have to narrow your focus to a couple of considerations.

Stacker combed through 195 registered breeds in the American Kennel Club (AKC) directory , analyzing the list based on some of these canine prerequisites. To narrow down the list to 44, we removed all breeds classified as “very active,” as well as those having “frequent shedding” or “lots of shedding.” We included breeds that only need occasional grooming.

We also selected dog breeds classified as “quiet” or “barks when necessary,” and those that are 25 inches tall or less when fully grown. While many large- and giant-breed dogs can be quite happy in small dwellings (Great Danes rank among the best apartment dogs), we kept these gentle giants off the list out of consideration for their manageability (particularly as puppies) when it comes time for walks and training. Breeds appear in order of AKC's popularity rankings, based on 2020 data (released March 16, 2021).

On this list, you’ll find lovable companions with a nose for curiosity, a temperament fit for the space of a small home, and favorable physical attributes suitable to things like allergies and moderate supervision. From Nordic dogs that won’t bark up a storm at strangers, to a tiny breed that is also one of the oldest (and even considered capable of warding off evil spirits), to the always popular and well-known pugs, Chihuahuas, and Pomeranians, someone is sure to capture your heart and needs.

You may also like: History of dogs in space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V2QWW_0bWdvKII00
Dora Zett // Shutterstock

#44. Cesky terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #191
- Full-grown height: 10-13 inches
- Full-grown weight: 14-24 pounds
- Traits: Tenacious, trainable

Though somewhat active, the Ceskies (derived from the word “Czech”) are playful, curious little dogs who are more easily trained than your average terrier. The Czech Republic's national dog is both energetic at times and laid-back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQMHP_0bWdvKII00
Lourdes Photography // Shutterstock

#43. Skye terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #183
- Full-grown height: 10 inches (male), 9.5 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 35-45 pounds (male), slightly less for females
- Traits: Dignified, calm, stubborn, loyal, devoted

The famously loyal and calm Skye terriers are lovely couch companions who are not particularly active but do benefit from a long, leisurely daily walk. Bred on Scotland’s Isle of Skye four centuries ago as an exterminator, the AKC calls this dog a “heavenly breed with the heart of a lion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vVv8_0bWdvKII00
Brijo // Shutterstock

#42. Dandie Dinmont terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #181
- Full-grown height: 8-11 inches
- Full-grown weight: 18-24 pounds
- Traits: Independent, proud, smart, affectionate, bold, tenacious

These pups may be on the smaller side, but they act like big dogs—not in that they’re dominant or aggressive, but that they are proud and confident. At home, they’re affectionate and only require a few good walks to stay satisfied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BEHn_0bWdvKII00
Radomir Rezny // Shutterstock

#41. Sussex spaniels

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #172
- Full-grown height: 13-15 inches
- Full-grown weight: 35-45 pounds
- Traits: Friendly

Though not tall, Sussex spaniels are strong, low-built dogs that are cheerful (in the classic spaniel way), but not as active as others in the breed group. Walking around just a bit is enough to keep a Sussex happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQCdv_0bWdvKII00
DejaVuDesigns // Shutterstock

#40. Glen of Imaal terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #169
- Full-grown height: 12-14 inches
- Full-grown weight: 32-40 pounds
- Traits: Bold, spirited

These scruffy, cute terriers aren’t pretentious or fancy looking. They have a purpose-driven history as working farm dogs, providing them a curious, exploratory nature that is not too excitable but refreshingly spirited.

You may also like: Most popular large dog breeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmlSS_0bWdvKII00
Erkki Makkonen // Shutterstock

#39. Finnish lapphunds

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #165
- Full-grown height: 18-21 inches (male), 16-19 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 33-53 pounds
- Traits: Reserved, calm, friendly, courageous

These agile Nordic dogs are not outgoing around strangers, but are friendly and eager to please at home. Bred as reindeer herders, they are incredibly muscular for their size. Perhaps the only downside: they will be “miserable when neglected” since they crave companionship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dT7IJ_0bWdvKII00
Sbolotova // Shutterstock

#38. Affenpinschers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #163
- Full-grown height: 9-11.5 inches
- Full-grown weight: 7-10 pounds
- Traits: Loyal, curious, fearless

These funny-looking “ape terriers,” as some have called them, are confident, curious, and playful. Their notoriously silly nature will keep you smiling around the house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOeUM_0bWdvKII00
mjt // Shutterstock

#37. Field spaniels

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #160
- Full-grown height: 18 inches (male), 17 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 35-50 pounds
- Traits: Sweet, fun, loving, smart

Somewhat larger than your average cocker spaniel, the field spaniel stands about 17–18 inches at the shoulder. They’re known for being smart, mild-tempered companions who love to please their humans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmMOA_0bWdvKII00
Utekhina Anna // Shutterstock

#36. Sealyham terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #148
- Full-grown height: 10.5 inches
- Full-grown weight: 23-24 pounds (male), slightly less for females
- Traits: Alert, outgoing, tempered

The Sealyham terrier is what the AKC describes as a “substantial” small dog with the build of an NFL running back (“powerful”; built low to the ground), but still is a tempered, docile pet to keep at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jm3OY_0bWdvKII00
Canva

#35. Barbets

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #145
- Full-grown height: 19-24.5 inches
- Full-grown weight: 35-65 pounds
- Traits: Friendly, bright, sweet-natured

The barbet wasn’t officially recognized by the AKC until Jan. 1, 2020, although the breed was first brought to the United States in 1994 and has been around since at least the 14th century. These water dogs are known for their thick, curly coats that don’t require brushing—just regular trims.

You may also like: Most popular dog breeds that keep it quiet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXIou_0bWdvKII00
Mariia Kenig // Shutterstock

#34. English toy spaniels

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #138
- Full-grown height: 9-10 inches
- Full-grown weight: 8-14 pounds
- Traits: Affectionate, alert

This snub-nosed pup with its famous silky coat is curious and well behaved, almost never barks, and is a happy presence around the house. If you’re seeking friendship of a regal degree—even for a dog perfectly content on your lap—the English toy spaniel was bred as a king’s companion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQu3y_0bWdvKII00
Lenkada // Shutterstock

#33. Clumber spaniels

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #135
- Full-grown height: 18-20 inches (male), 17-19 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 70-85 pounds (male), 55-70 pounds (female)
- Traits: Mellow, dignified

These stocky, small-yet-heavy dogs are mellow and proud, but have their silly moments. Clumbers are great indoors, but also love a good long walk, and in many cases, even a swim. If you can handle some shedding, you’ll love this former kings’ hunting companion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJTge_0bWdvKII00
Liliya Kulianionak // Shutterstock

#32. Kerry blue terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #133
- Full-grown height: 18-19.5 inches (male), 17.5-19 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 33-40 pounds (male), slightly less for females
- Traits: Smart, alert, oriented

Naturally inclined to explore, the Kerry blue terrier is vivacious, smart, and lively. They love to romp around the house and are allergy-friendly because they rarely shed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAEuK_0bWdvKII00
Radomir Rezny // Shutterstock

#31. Manchester terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #132
- Full-grown height: 15-16 inches (standard), 10-12 inches (toy)
- Full-grown weight: 12-22 pounds (standard), under 12 pounds (toy)
- Traits: Spirited, bright, loyal, independent

Manchester terriers (toy or standard) are fiercely loyal and smart, and though they are fine hanging out indoors, their athleticism will truly shine when taken outside. They’re fast and can enjoy themselves when they are given room to run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScWqh_0bWdvKII00
Grisha Bruev // Shutterstock

#30. Xoloitzcuintli

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #131
- Full-grown height: 8-14 inches (toy), 14-23 inches (miniature), 18-23 inches (standard)
- Full-grown weight: 10-15 pounds (toy), 15-30 pounds (miniature), 30-55 pounds (standard)
- Traits: Loyal, alert, calm, trainable, watchdog

One of the oldest breeds at 3,000 years old, Xoloitzcuintli dogs were historically thought to ward off evil spirits and intruders at home. Today, the dogs of the Aztec gods make great watchdogs; they’re alert, but stay calm as they protect their domains.

You may also like: Origins of the 50 most popular dog breeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxYro_0bWdvKII00
art nick // Shutterstock

#29. American hairless terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #129
- Full-grown height: 12-16 inches
- Full-grown weight: 12-16 pounds
- Traits: Inquisitive, playful

Those allergic to dogs love the American hairless terrier, whose lack of coat and affectionate nature make it a wonderful, fur-free companion. They’re good watchdogs, but also get along with other pets—cats included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hr7pN_0bWdvKII00
Radomir Rezny // Shutterstock

#28. Welsh terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #112
- Full-grown height: 15 inches (male), proportionally smaller (female)
- Full-grown weight: 20 pounds, proportionally smaller (female)
- Traits: Alert, spirited

Larger than your average terrier (but smaller than the Airedale), Welsh terriers are calmer than many in the terrier family, but still have an upbeat personality. They’re great with children and can interact with other dogs under moderate supervision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xbxi3_0bWdvKII00
dien // Shutterstock

#27. Japanese Chin

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #111
- Full-grown height: 8-11 inches
- Full-grown weight: 7-11 pounds
- Traits: Charming, loving, reserved

This intelligent breed lives for its companions, but like a true aristocrat, is reserved until it gets to know you. Japanese Chins are almost cat-like with their loving yet coy personalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nD2ni_0bWdvKII00
Canva

#26. Keeshonden

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #96
- Full-grown height: 18 inches (male), 17 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 35-45 pounds
- Traits: Outgoing, lively, friendly

Sharing similar traits to other northern breeds, the Keeshond is a fuzzy, sturdy companion who is welcoming to anyone it meets, and even enjoys making new friends. The Holland native remains a Dutch patriotism symbol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxsHD_0bWdvKII00
Viktoriia Kotliarchuk // Shutterstock

#25. Pekingese

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #95
- Full-grown height: 6-9 inches
- Full-grown weight: up to 14 pounds
- Traits: Affectionate, loyal

Historically owned by Chinese royalty (the name “Pekingese” derived from “Peking,” or the ancient name of Beijing), Pekingese conduct themselves regally, but are happy to be around their owners. They’re not particularly active, so they’re okay to go on a few walks and play indoors.

You may also like: What 25 dogs were bred for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rutWd_0bWdvKII00
Dmitry Guskov // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Norwegian elkhounds

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #91
- Full-grown height: 20.5 inches (male), 19.5 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 55 pounds (male), 48 pounds (female)
- Traits: Confident, dignified, friendly

The Norwegian elkhound has hunting in its DNA, so while these dependable dogs are happy to keep you company at home, they thrive on a bit of exercise when taken outside. These dogs are also known to carry themselves in a dignified manner, but are friendly nonetheless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SZkF_0bWdvKII00
Alexander Ashikhmin // Shutterstock

#23. Brussels Griffons

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #89
- Full-grown height: 7-10 inches
- Full-grown weight: 8-10 pounds
- Traits: Alert, curious, loyal

Much like a terrier, the smart Brussels Griffon is a happy pup that can be an obedient, trainable watchdog for your home. This breed is also known for its almost human-like expressions. Be prepared for an outsized personality despite its stature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIpW0_0bWdvKII00
Khomiak // Shutterstock

#22. Chow chows

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #84
- Full-grown height: 17-20 inches
- Full-grown weight: 45-70 pounds
- Traits: Dignified, bright, aloof

These little lions have a mostly serious demeanor, but are bright, loving, and not super active. They’re not big barkers and are just fine living in small spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y32lJ_0bWdvKII00
Canva

#21. Staffordshire bull terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #81
- Full-grown height: 14-16 inches
- Full-grown weight: 28-38 pounds (male), 24-34 pounds (female)
- Traits: Brave, tenacious, stubborn, gentle, playful, clever

These dogs are not particularly tall, but pack a lot of muscle into a small package. Staffies can be stubborn, but are playful and intelligent. Although they enjoy their time inside, they need to run around and get exercise when it’s time for a walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XmnBe_0bWdvKII00
BORTEL Pavel - Pavelmidi // Shutterstock

#20. Coton de Tulear

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #80
- Full-grown height: 10-11 inches (male), 9-10 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 9-15 pounds (male), 8-13 pounds (female)
- Traits: Bright, happy, charming, loved

These French dogs live for giving and receiving affection from their owners, and will be happy simply following you around your home. Coton de Tulear owners love their wit and lighthearted qualities.

You may also like: Most popular dog breeds that don't shed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e63f5_0bWdvKII00
Alexandra Morrison Photo // Shutterstock

#19. Chinese crested

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #79
- Full-grown height: 11-13 inches
- Full-grown weight: 8-12 pounds
- Traits: Lively, alert, affectionate

Chinese crested are people-pleasers who are almost cat-like in their homebody tendencies. If not curled up on an armrest or chair, they get their exercise following their owners around the apartment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaBgE_0bWdvKII00
SubertT // Shutterstock

#18. Lhasa Apsos

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #78
- Full-grown height: 10-11 inches (male), slightly smaller for females
- Full-grown weight: 12-18 pounds
- Traits: Smart, confident, aloof

Known for its long, luscious coat, the Lhasa Apso has a balanced temperament that mixes humor and aloofness. Usually this breed is fun loving around the house, but more careful around strangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNBa7_0bWdvKII00
Elena Vasilchenko // Shutterstock

#17. Italian greyhounds

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #69
- Full-grown height: 13-15 inches
- Full-grown weight: 7-14 pounds
- Traits: Alert, playful, affectionate

Not as tall as their racetrack relatives, Italian greyhounds are good companions who easily adapt to city life. They are dainty and affectionate. Although they have “an instinct for pursuit,” they make great “decorative couch dogs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yypmB_0bWdvKII00
Kozub Vasyl // Shutterstock

#16. Chinese shar-pei

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #61
- Full-grown height: 18-20 inches
- Full-grown weight: 45-60 pounds
- Traits: Devoted, loved

The Chinese shar-pei doesn’t need a busy lifestyle—this breed is content with a walk and a good belly scratch. Shar-peis are devoted to their owners, but take on a dignified and aloof air when around new people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvBNC_0bWdvKII00
tommaso lizzul // Shutterstock

#15. Whippets

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #59
- Full-grown height: 19-22 inches (male), 18-21 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 25-40 pounds
- Traits: Calm, affectionate, playful

Many would think that the whippet wouldn’t be suited for a stay-at-home lifestyle, as it can sprint up to 35 miles per hour—the fastest domesticated animal of its height. But after a good walk or energy-filled moment outside, this pup is quiet and lazy when it gets back home.

You may also like: Most popular small dog breeds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvR0Z_0bWdvKII00
Vadim Petrakov // Shutterstock

#14. Soft-coated Wheaten terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #58
- Full-grown height: 18-19 inches (male), 17-18 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 35-40 pounds (male), 30-35 pounds (female)
- Traits: Happy, friendly, devoted, stubborn

Unlike other wiry terriers, the soft-coated Wheaten terriers are known for their silky coat. They are joyful and friendly, and love being around families—although they’re stubborn as well, like many terriers. They exhibit a special jumping habit when they’re especially happy (“the Wheaten greeting”).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HZTO_0bWdvKII00
eAlisa // Shutterstock

#13. Scottish terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #57
- Full-grown height: 10 inches
- Full-grown weight: 19-22 pounds (male), 18-21 pounds (female)
- Traits: Independent, confident, shy, spirited, dignified

Scotties are a dignified, confident breed who aren’t shy and love to explore. They are loyal and spirited, however, and are great with children. They can even teach a thing or two around the house about persistence, as this quality has garnered their nickname, “the Diehard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2K2a_0bWdvKII00
Canva

#12. Maltese

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #38
- Full-grown height: 8-10 inches
- Full-grown weight: 6-8 pounds
- Traits: Gentle, playful, affectionate, fearless, charming

These toy dogs are charming and elegant—and have been around for over three millennia. They’re classic lap dogs, but still like to play outside when on a walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESMmh_0bWdvKII00
Billion Photos // Shutterstock

#11. Basset hounds

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #36
- Full-grown height: 12-15 inches (male), 11-14 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 40-65 pounds
- Traits: Patient, stubborn, charming

Above all else, basset hounds are patient—around children and strangers alike. They are stubborn but charming, easy to train, and somewhat low energy. If you don’t fall in love with their sad, droopy faces and low-hanging ears, their loyalty will win you over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WrACp_0bWdvKII00
Elena Lar // Shutterstock

#10. Chihuahuas

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #34
- Full-grown height: 6-9 inches
- Full-grown weight: 3-6 pounds
- Traits: Charming

Chihuahuas are known as apartment-friendly dogs who like to play at home and revel in their territory. They are smart, so they need not be trained for very long, and their signature petite size means they don’t demand a lot of space.

You may also like: The best streaming services in 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGzQg_0bWdvKII00
Fusekle // Shutterstock

#9. Border collies

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #32
- Full-grown height: 19-22 inches (male), 18-21 inches (female)
- Full-grown weight: 30-45 pounds (male), 27-42 pounds (female)
- Traits: Smart

These herding dogs are agile and athletic, with intelligence that, when put all together, creates a highly trainable pet. Known as “workaholics,” a "job" to perform might keep them content when it’s time to relax.

Canva

#8. Pugs

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #29
- Full-grown height: 10-13 inches
- Full-grown weight: 14-18 pounds
- Traits: Tempered, charming, loving

Pugs make great companions, as they are even-tempered and loving. They’re not extremely athletic, but still like long walks where they get to feed their natural curiosity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBdBY_0bWdvKII00
Dorottya Mathe // Shutterstock

#7. Havanese

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #24
- Full-grown height: 8.5-11.5 inches
- Full-grown weight: 7-13 pounds
- Traits: Outgoing, intelligent

The happy Havanese don’t require much exercise and love hanging around the house entertaining their owners. Their soft coats are left short to keep from having to deal with frequent grooming, or they’re corded similarly to the Puli. Native to Cuba, the Havanese are increasingly finding homes in small living quarters in large American cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjNVj_0bWdvKII00
SubertT // Shutterstock

#6. Pomeranians

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #23
- Full-grown height: 6-7 inches
- Full-grown weight: 3-7 pounds
- Traits: Lively, bold, inquisitive

These little extroverts are definitely playful, but their love of attention means the lapdog lifestyle suits them well. Many Pomeranians are trained to be competitive show dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CpSN_0bWdvKII00
bubutu // Shutterstock

#5. Boston terriers

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #21
- Full-grown height: 15-17 inches
- Full-grown weight: 10-25 pounds
- Traits: Friendly, bright

The tuxedo-wearing Boston terriers are charming and adapt to most environments—especially apartments and in-home living. They are kind-natured and sharp. Their compact nature makes them ideal for city living, and they’ll earn you some compliments along the way: Their manners earned the nickname, “The American Gentleman.”

You may also like: 23 dogs that won't make you sneeze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOhQl_0bWdvKII00
Canva

#4. Shih tzu

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #20
- Full-grown height: 8-11 inches
- Full-grown weight: 9-16 pounds
- Traits: Outgoing, affectionate, playful, charming

Shih tzus may be small, but their famously silky coats attract big attention. They are the consummate house pet, as they are outgoing and friendly, but love nothing more than to relax in a chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9sh7_0bWdvKII00
BIGANDT.COM // Shutterstock

#3. Cavalier King Charles spaniels

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #17
- Full-grown height: 12-13 inches
- Full-grown weight: 13-18 pounds
- Traits: Affectionate, gentle

The trainable, affectionate Cavalier King Charles spaniel cracks the top three; it is a favorite among U.K. families, as they are good with children and other pets. They enjoy a good walk, but need little exercise beyond that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1Qdz_0bWdvKII00
Oleksandra Kuznietsova // Shutterstock

#2. Bulldogs

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #5
- Full-grown height: 14-15 inches
- Full-grown weight: 50 pounds (male), 40 pounds (female)
- Traits: Calm, courageous, friendly, dignified

Though bulldogs are bigger and stockier than conventional lap dogs, they aspire to be curled up with you nonetheless. These runner-ups on our “house-friendly” list are undoubtedly a popular breed among those looking for an indoor pet, as they require little exercise, are low-maintenance, and carry a gentle disposition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQrph_0bWdvKII00
Canva

#1. French bulldogs

- 2020 AKC popularity rank: #2
- Full-grown height: 11-13 inches
- Full-grown weight: 20-28 pounds (male), 16-24 pounds (female)
- Traits: Playful, smart

Topping the list, these fun-loving dogs are not particularly athletic, so a short walk will keep them healthy and happy. Frenchies are low-maintenance and loyal. Some are stubborn during training, but eventually just want to please their owners.

You may also like: The best streaming services for sports in 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest Living Dog Breeds in the US

While a high-quality diet and regular exercise can lengthen the life of any dog, the truth is that, sadly, dogs don’t live as long as people. The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Some canine breeds are estimated to live much longer than that. To determine the dog breeds that […]
PETS
akc.org

How Does a Dog Breed Become AKC-Recognized?

After kicking off the new year by welcoming the Mudi and Russian Toy, the American Kennel Club now recognizes 199 dog breeds. That’s a quantum leap from the nine charter Sporting dogs—the Pointer; Chesapeake Bay Retriever; Clumber, Cocker, Sussex, and Irish Water Spaniels; and English, Gordon, and Irish Setters—first admitted into the registry in 1878. But it represents only a bit more than half of the 350 or so breeds recognized by other registries around the world. To complicate things even further, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of other identifiable breeds that have not been formally recognized by any of the world’s international canine organizations, ranging from the almost extinct Rampur Hound of India to the bamboo-tailed Chongqing Dog of China.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Dog#Dog Breed#Companion Dog#Lap Dog#Herding Dog#The American Kennel Club#Nordic#Pomeranians#Cesky
petproductnews.com

2 Dog Breeds Join AKC

The American Kennel Club (AKC) has added the Mudi and Russian Toy have received full recognition, and are eligible to compete in the Herding Group and Toy Group, respectively. These additions bring the number of AKC-recognized breeds to 199. “We’re thrilled to have two unique breeds join the registry,” said...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

The best dog DNA tests to find out your furry friend’s true breed

America is known as the great melting pot. Most of us have mixed ancestry, and with the availability of at-home DNA kits, learning more about our heritage has never been easier. If you’ve ever wondered whether the Greene side of the family comes from England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales, finding out is as easy as choosing a company, sending in a DNA sample, and accessing your results online. But did you know you can do the same with your dog? If you’ve ever adopted a pup of questionable origin, now you can find out your fur baby’s true breed as easily as you can learn your family’s genetic background. Let’s take a look at the best dog DNA tests to find the perfect match for your pooch.
PETS
countryliving.com

10 most famous dog breeds revealed

The 10 most famous dog breeds that appear in films have been revealed, with German Shepherds taking the top spot. In order to identify the breeds that appear in the most films and TV shows, Protect My Paws used IMDb data to find out which dogs never turn down a Hollywood role. Whether they starred in a Disney dog movie or in a tearjerker classic (anyone else cry every time at Marley & Me?), our furry friends have always played a crucial role in film history.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Guide dog gives birth to record-breaking litter of 16 puppies

A guide dog has given birth to a record-breaking litter of 16 puppies.The “treasured” pups are the largest litter the sight-loss charity Guide Dogs has ever had during its 60-year-old breeding programme.Three-year-old German Shepherd Unity delivered the record-breaking litter, who are now eight weeks old.Despite it being Unity’s first pregnancy, her litter is over twice the size of the average for German Shepherd’s and over three times the size of the average litter across all breeds.Fathered by Trigger, a six-year-old Golden Retriever, it is hoped the pups will have the loyalty and drive of the German Shepherd and friendliness and...
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Most Filmed Dog Breeds in TV and Movies

When choosing a movie to watch, do you find yourself drawn to those that feature a canine or two? From “Lassie” to “Marley & Me”, pups often have a starring role in some of the most-loved tv shows and movies, playing a crucial part in major storylines—but which is the most popular breed?
TV SHOWS
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy