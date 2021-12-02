See 25 of the most spectacular vineyards in the world

Hippo1947 // Shutterstock

Spectacular wineries and vineyards from around the world

Few experiences can compare to the contentment that comes from sipping a glass of wine while overlooking the vineyard that produced it. Visiting with the winemaker during a wine tasting is a treat for the guest and the maker sharing their passion. An overnight stay at a winery can include a sunset family-style dinner nestled among the vines or an unforgettable sunrise walk.

There are nearly 65,000 wine producers worldwide, with around 14,000 of those producers located within the U.S. (and half of those are in California). There’s no shortage of wineries to visit, and all are worth the trek. For those who need help getting started, Stacker searched travel sites and wine lists to find the most spectacular wineries and vineyards around the world. There may even be a winery or vineyard right down the road!

Whether traveling halfway around the world or jumping in the car for a road trip, visiting a winery can be a fun adventure for the whole family. If you're planning to bring young children, check with the venue first. Overall, if there are private tours or picnic areas available, children are welcome at many wineries around the world.

Let's lift a glass and toast to a new adventure in wine experiences!

Austria - Wachau Valley

Fresh, juicy, fruity rieslings thrive in Austria’s Wachau Valley. Situated alongside the Danube River, this 20-mile-long valley is home to more than 600 winemakers who benefit from the subtle nuances between the land’s elevations and its proximity to the Danube river. Pictured here is a vineyard in the village of Weissenkirchen in the Wachau Valley.

Australia - Chateau Yaldara, Barossa Valley

Located at the site of a 19th-century mill on the banks of the North Para River, the breathtaking Chateau Yaldara opened in 1947. That year, founder Herman Thumm arrived in South Australia from Europe and set out to become one of the region’s first boutique winemakers. The vineyards have since grown to 200 acres and produce a wide variety of wines.

Argentina - Uco Valley, Mendoza

Argentina’s first vineyards were planted in Mendoza by priests in the 16th century. Today, nearly 70% of Argentina’s wine originates in this picturesque area, which borders the Andes Mountains as shown in this photo. While Malbec is the grape most commonly associated with Argentina, wine blends are becoming increasingly popular.

Canada - Mission Hill Family Estate, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia

In the 1980s, Mission Hill Family Estate saw potential for vineyards in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, which features fertile land dotted by deep lakes and steep cliffs due to the long-ago movement of glaciers. In addition to tastings and tours, the estate also offers its award-winning wine paired with local food and spectacular views at its on-site Terrace Restaurant, shown in this photo.

Chile - Vik Winery, Millahue

Located in the foothills of the Chilean Andes, Vik Winery was awarded Best Winery Experience by Wine Enthusiast magazine in 2019. Perched high above picturesque vineyards, Vik’s eye-catching architecture is punctuated by a striking titanium roof inspired by the wind and the nearby mountains.

France - Loire Valley

Designated as a UNESCO world heritage site in 2000, France’s Loire Valley features miles of sprawling, rolling vineyards and more than 20 magnificently preserved chateaus. There are 24 types of grapes grown in the region, creating a wide variety of wines. Pictured here is a vineyard near the town of Montsoreau in the Loire Valley.

France - Chateau Pichon, Longueville, Bordeaux

The romantic and majestic Chateau Pichon has overlooked the vineyards of Bordeaux since 1861. A huge reflecting pool, shown in this photo, stretches across the front, doubling the awe-inspiring scene, and an underground cellar offers views of the water and the sky alongside bottles of the winery’s distinctive reds.

France - Chateau de Meursault, Burgundy

Award-winning wines are the icing on the cake at this French castle nestled in the heart of Burgundy. The venue hosts La Paulee de Meursault each year, a luncheon celebrating the end of the grape harvest. Tastings and cellar visits are available by reservation.

France - Chateau d’Yquem, Sauternes

Chateau d'Yquem, located in the French region of Sauternes, embarks upon a difficult and painstaking process to produce its coveted sweet white wines. The growers depend on something called noble rot to produce grapes with a high sugar content. Not all of the vines will “benefit” from the rot, and those that do are hand-selected and gathered by 200 pickers.

Germany - Wackerbarth Castle, Sachsen

Considered Europe’s first adventure winery, Castle Wackerbarth is located in the vineyards of Radebeul near Dresden, Germany. The castle, pictured here, hosts events throughout the year, set against a backdrop straight out of a fairytale. The castle also houses Germany’s second-oldest sparkling wine factory.

Germany - Moselle Valley

Warm temperatures and rich soils are the defining characteristics of Germany’s Moselle Valley, home to the Moselle River. The Romans are believed to have planted the first vineyards here in the 2nd century, with the majority of the region now dedicated to Riesling. The valley is crisscrossed by the "Moselsteig," a hiking trail with incredible views.

Italy - Antinori nel Chianti Classico, Bargino, Tuscany

Designed to blend into the Tuscan landscape, Antinori nel Chianti Classico is a three-story structure that’s barely visible to passersby due to its naturalistic and sustainable design. A number of wine tours and custom-planned experiences are available to lovers of wine and design.

Italy - Val d’Orcia, Tuscany

Val d’Orcia screams “Italian,” with its rolling Tuscan hills, olive vineyards, and lush greenery on display in this photo. The native Sangiovese grape is the most popular in this region, providing endless opportunities for tasting tours, scenic drives, and wine pairings.

Italy - Serralunga d’Alba, Langhe, Piedmont

Tour the castle or visit the wine shop to peruse more than 30 wines produced in the village of Serralunga d’Alba. These vineyards in the Piedmont region of Italy have been listed as a UNESCO world heritage site since 2014.

Italy - Cinque Terre, Liguria

The vineyards of the famous Cinque Terre in Liguria grow lying down, protected from the wind and warmed by the sun thanks in part to the village's steep terraces and surrounding stone walls. Most of the region’s grapes are white, and the varieties include Bosco, Vermentino, and Albarola.

Greece - Venetsanos Winery, Santorini

Built into the face of a Santorini cliff in the 1940s, the Venetsanos Winery closed in the ’70s and reopened in 2014 as a visitor center. Tours, tastings, private events and weddings are all offered at the island’s first industrial winery.

New Zealand - Rippon Winery, Central Otago Region, Lake Wanaka

Rippon Winery in New Zealand released its first commercial vintage in 1989. The Mills family focuses on biodynamic farming without irrigation to help plant growth. The farm, with its views of Lake Wanaka and the Southern Alps, is currently open for wine tastings by appointment only.

Portugal - Douro River Valley

The mesmerizing lines created by the grapevines in Portugal’s Douro River Valley are broken up only by equally beautiful historic wineries. This UNESCO world heritage site is known for its Port and Vinho Verde white wines.

Spain - La Geria, Lanzarote, Canary Islands

A truly unique location, the Canary Island of La Geria is dotted with thousands of volcanic pits in which green vines emerge from the deep fertile soil to produce grapes. The main grape grown in these volcanic vineyards is Malvasía Volcánic, which produces wines with a light fruit flavor and crisp finish.

Spain - Marqués de Riscal, Rioja Alavesa, Elciego

The Marqués de Riscal winery considers itself a city of wine, providing visitors with multiple opportunities to enhance their wine experience during their visit: an original bodega built in 1860 introduces the history of the complex, a bottle cellar holds ancient wines, meals are offered at the on-site fine dining restaurant, and guests are invited to relax at the hotel and spa. The futuristic hotel, pictured here, was designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry.

South Africa - Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate, Franschhoek

This 325-year-old winery in South Africa’s Western Cape was recently named one of the Top 100 Hideaways in the World and has won four American Express Platinum Fine Dining Awards. Visitors are invited to explore the estate's 47 acres of vineyards, which are home to a restaurant, shops, wine tastings, private events, and a hotel for overnight stays.

Switzerland - Lavaux Region

Chasselas grapes dominate the steep, vine-covered terraces of Switzerland’s Lavaux region. These hard-to-harvest vines will grow to produce both floral whites and more complex varieties, depending on each vine's location and exposure to the sun. This photo shows the terraces' breathtaking views of Lake Leman and the Swiss Alps.

Switzerland - Chateau d'Aigle, Rhone Valley

Located at the foot of the Vaud Alps, portions of Chateau d'Aigle date back to the 12th Century. In 1976, a vine and wine museum was opened inside the medieval castle, allowing visitors to see historic winemaking implements and equipment alongside panoramic views of the Rhone Valley's extensive vineyards.

United States - Darioush, Napa Valley, California

The winemakers of Darioush winery take advantage of the microclimates on Mount Veeder in southern Napa Valley. The winery embraces a blended style of winemaking, producing Merlot, Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, and more. Meals pairing history and culture with wine and fine fare are available by request.

United States - Inglenook, Napa Valley, California

Wine flights, charcuterie plates, private tours, and tastings are all on tap at the historic Inglenook winery in Napa Valley. The estate, pictured above, was bought by Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola in 1975. Favorite Inglenook wines include Rubicon red wine, Blancaneaux white wine, and Edizione Pennino Zinfandel.

