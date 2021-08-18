On-Demand Webinar: Should I Move to Atlassian Cloud from Server?

If I am just starting out with Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), what are 5 things I should know to get started with this business intelligence solution?. Working with Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services over the past two decades (I cannot believe it has been that long) has been such a pleasure and great learning experience. Although there have been a few times when I wondered if SSRS would survive, I certainly feel Microsoft has again breathed life into SSRS by allowing paginated reports to be uploaded onto the Power BI Service (that is the name for reports coming out of SSRS as opposed to an online dashboard through something like Power BI). Even so, the Reporting Services website and related service are still an integral part of any reporting infrastructure. Report consumers still need to produce consistent reports that can easily be viewed or printed in Excel, HTML, Word, or PDF. With such importance still placed on SSRS, in this tip we will convey the 5 things you must know to successfully plan, develop, and deploy a SSRS report.