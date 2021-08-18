Making Time for Self-Care This School Year
A new school year means a chance to hit the reset button and start fresh with new habits, new friends, and new opportunities to explore who you are! Whether you’re new to ChathamU or you’ve been here awhile, don’t forget to build mental health and wellness into your back-to-school routine. Even if you’re feeling nothing but great vibes from the Fall ‘21 term, a little strategy around self-care now will prevent burn out later. Read on for resources and tips!www.pulse.chatham.edu
