Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Making Time for Self-Care This School Year

By Sarah C. Hamm
chatham.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new school year means a chance to hit the reset button and start fresh with new habits, new friends, and new opportunities to explore who you are! Whether you’re new to ChathamU or you’ve been here awhile, don’t forget to build mental health and wellness into your back-to-school routine. Even if you’re feeling nothing but great vibes from the Fall ‘21 term, a little strategy around self-care now will prevent burn out later. Read on for resources and tips!

www.pulse.chatham.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Making Time#Time For Self Care#The Health Center#The Counseling Center#Talkcampus#Lgbtqia#Ipoc#Create Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

'Unfair and unjust' - a bitter Cuomo says farewell to New Yorkers

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - In his final public remarks as governor of New York on Monday, Andrew Cuomo complained about what he called the unfairness of the state investigation that concluded he sexually harassed women who worked for him. After two women went public with accounts of harassment,...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy