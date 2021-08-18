Brutal Colorado Murders You May Not Know About

A 79 year-old woman was severely injured when a moose protecting her calves charged the woman who was outside walking a dog on a leash. According to 9 News, the woman had apparently seen the moose earlier in the day but thought it had left the area when she went outside with the dog. CPW stated that the attack happened in a rural area just outside of Glenwood Springs and that another person in the house saw the woman being stomped and called for help.