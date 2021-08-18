Cancel
Boise, ID

Reality Show is Casting Boise Families Wanting to Adopt a New Pet

By Mallory
103.5 KISSFM
103.5 KISSFM
 5 days ago
Searching for a new family pet can be a special experience for the whole family. If your kids are constantly begging you for one and you're family is ready to finally add a furry friend to the bunch, then why not document the whole experience in a new reality series! Nomadica Films and The Dodo are looking to feature families from Boise, Idaho that are ready to open their hearts and home to a canine in need.

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

