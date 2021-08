The sound of scrapple sizzling on the griddle signifies more than just breakfast time. To those who love scrapple, it’s music that harkens back to their childhood and comforting meals shared with loved ones. But to those who detest it, that hiss when the scrapple hits the pan is a siren’s call luring unsuspecting diners into eating a mystery meat pâté. Scrapple opinions are often strong and polarized.