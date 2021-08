You've probably noticed that U of M students are returning in time for the August 30th start date for fall semester, and Missoula is looking quite welcoming! I saw the sweetest clip on KPAX news where they interviewed some of the homeowners in the University area. I was fully expecting grumpy people but they were all so excited for the return of students, saying they love seeing the kids walking to class with their backpacks and one couple talked about the "vibrancy" that students bring to not only their neighborhood, but to our city. I thought that was so Missoula of these University area residents.