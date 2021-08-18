It’s Almost Over, What Are Some Fun Things You Did This Summer?

I’VE COME TO PRAISE ‘CAESAR’: Have to say, The Hanover Theatre Repertory’s production of "Julius Caesar" on the Worcester Common is pretty dang electrifying. Under the artistic direction of Olivia Scanlon, the edit of the script cuts the production down to just the right size for a contemporary audience watching it at night outdoors in downtown Worcester: It moves fast, is easy to follow and the cast brims with presence and personality. If you were a fan of the long-lost Shakespeare productions up in Greenhill Park, this is definitely a must. The show is running until Aug. 28, and while The Hanover Theatre’s website says every show is “sold out,” I had no trouble getting “reserved seating” tickets the same day online, and unclaimed free seats will be released at 7:30 p.m. It’s free, and it’s definitely worth the effort to see.