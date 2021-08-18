Cancel
It's Almost Over, What Are Some Fun Things You Did This Summer?

By Ryan Nelson
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is the first time in a long time that I'm having a hard time coming to grips with the end of summer. I don't think I've really given the start of an upcoming school year a second thought since the moment I graduated. There was never that next mandatory year being forced on me like all the summers prior. Even last year when my daughter started kindergarten, it didn't feel like it was that big of a deal.....probably because she wasn't actually going to school in person. I guess knowing she was learning from the kitchen table didn't give me much in the way of anxiety.

