Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milford, OH

‘Can’ do attitude at PPG’s Milford research hub

By Brett Milam Editor
Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOLGo_0bWaqspU00
The Sun took a tour of the PPG facility in Milford on Aug. 11, 2021. Also there was Congressman Brad Wenstrup and his team, pictured here with PPG leaders. The Milford location is the research hub for the packaging coatings company.

You will never look at a can of soda the same way again after visiting PPG’s packaging coatings innovation center for North America in Milford.

The Sun took a tour of the facility on Aug. 11. Congressman Brad Wenstrup and his team were also on hand for the tour.

Located at 500 Techne Center Dr., the packaging coatings company’s unassuming brick building atop the hill belies the brilliant chemists and engineers inside.

Those chemists and engineers are the brains behind the inside of products most of us use in our daily lives, such as soda cans and bottles, beer bottles, Dove deodorant, Campbell soup, Febreeze, energy drinks and much more.

PPG Industries operates across the globe and has done so for 135 years, with Milford being its research hub. As Zachary Madden, communications manager, put it, the site is a “critical development center for sustainable packaging coatings featuring state-of-the-art formulation, application and testing equipment.”

And the formula for the coatings has morphed over time in line with the company’s motto to “protect and beautify the world,” going from the sort of plastics of the coating industry, BPA — bisphenol A, a cheap, do-anything chemical for epoxy coatings, with flexibility and toughness — to non-BPA-based products.

For years now, there has been growing concern about BPA, particularly regarding the potential impact upon women’s reproductive organs and with infant products, like pacifiers and bottles. Nowadays, it would be next to impossible to find food products packaged with BPA in the United States.

But PPG keeps up with consumer trends and Food and Drug Administration regulations (which they said they try to go beyond those minimums) and adjusted their formula accordingly, which isn’t easy. Coating a can is more than just coating a can; it’s also ensuring the integrity of its shape in transport across the country.

At the Milford facility, they have special equipment that mimics the conditions inside of a semi-trailer to be able to adjust the formula, should the coating not hold.

“We do a lot of additional testing beyond the regulatory needs, so we’ll look at what might extract out of it, what’s called an extraction test, in silico genotox testing, and we’re doing this beyond the regulatory level because once you switch, people don’t want to switch again. The switching costs, frankly, don’t bring a lot of value to anyone from a packaging standpoint,” David Bem, vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer, said.

Bem explained the switch from BPA as if being told to continue baking but without flour. That’s how ingrained BPA had been for decades in the industry.

“It was so established in metal packaging as the material, and in this industry I would argue, even forgot how to change chemistries because it hadn’t been changed in probably 50 years,” he said.

For BPA-free products, Bem said the formula now is based on acrylic chemistry, which is similar to what’s found in house paints and many other products.

Amy Ericson, senior vice president, packaging coatings, specialty coatings and materials, sustainability, and strategy, said it’s been a learning curve, but it’s getting easier and easier.

And with that global view, where different countries have different regulations and consumers preferences, Ericson said having the same backbone chemistry helps and from there, it’s only a matter of tailoring whatever the specific additives are or keeping in mind different solvent restrictions.

“But you try to stay consistent with the resin,” she said.

Bem said the chemists and engineers are inventing flour, eggs and sugar to make European bread in Europe, Wonder Bread in North America and Chinese bread in China.

“Basically, the same ingredients put together in a different way, that’s the way to think of it,” he said. “You’ll invent that ingredient list and then make localized recipes based on the manufacturing plant that you’re going into and they’ll do those adjustments.”

Ericson added that PPG has to stay ahead of it.

“We’re a critical interface and so, we have to stay ahead of it and be ready. And almost, you know, do some predictions. So, when we went down the non-BPA pathway, I mean there are different pathways you could take; we ended up with an acrylic pathway — we could have gone down another bisphenol pathway and we chose not to,” she said. “And we said no because even the derivatives likely have issues.”

Which has since been borne out, that the bisophneols S and F, typically used to replace bisphenol A, has also been linked to issues, such as an increase in childhood obesity, according to a study from the Journal of the Endocrine Society in 2019.

Of the PPG tour, Rep. Wenstrup told The Sun , “PPG has been a worldwide leader in innovative coatings, developing cutting edge technology right here in Clermont County. I’m grateful to have gotten to tour their plant in Milford and meet with the workforce and will continue to support legislation that helps American workers and businesses succeed.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

787
Followers
755
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Milford, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppg#Science And Technology#Sustainable Packaging#Campbell Soup#Ppg Industries#Bpa#European#Wonder Bread#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
China
Related
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

UK: GambleAware commits £4m to new responsible gambling academic research hub

Problem gambling charity GambleAware will commit £4.0m (€4.7m/$5.5m) in funding to Great Britain’s first academic research hub specialising in gambling harms research. GambleAware will help fund the project through an eight-month grant award process, saying the new hub will support its aim of creating a society safe from gambling harms and help deliver its strategic objective to actively build academic research capacity.
AnimalsZDNet

QUT researchers ramp up koala conservation efforts with AI hub

Researchers from the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have established an AI hub to expand the use of drones and infrared imaging as part of efforts to ramp up conversation work around protecting endangered animals, such as koalas. Last year, QUT researchers recognised that using AI-enabled infrared drones could help...
Lifestyleveranda.com

PPG's Color of the Year for 2022 Is Fulfilling All Our Verdant Dreams

Picking the perfect shade to deem "Color of the Year" is never easy, but after nearly two years of living through a pandemic, this year’s choice felt as though it carried even more weight to leading paint company PPG. For the brand, the color needed to promote healing, which ultimately led the team to choose Olive Sprig as their 2021 Color of the Year. The grounded grey-green shade is meant to represent regrowth in a post-pandemic world and emulate nature’s resiliency.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Medical Polymers Market

The Global Medical Polymers Market accounted for US$ 16.01 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 32.92 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. Medical polymer is a biodegradable plastics or elastomers used in healthcare and medical applications. Medical polymers are used in joint replacements, spinal implants, and cranial injuries. Medical grade polymer materials are an essential part of the modern healthcare system. These materials comply with global regulatory requirements and are specifically engineered and manufactured for medical use. In our case, their availability is guaranteed for a longer period than ordinary grades. Common thermoplastic materials used in the manufacturing of medical plastic products include polycarbonate, polypropylene, polyethylene or the formulation of custom polymers to meet specific medical device applications. Both synthetic and natural biodegradable polymers have been used as surgical materials, and these polymers degrade in the body through hydrolysis or enzymes, respectively.
Businesshydrocarbonprocessing.com

BASF to build global Catalyst Development Center on Ludwigshafen site

BASF is strengthening its global catalyst development and helping customers to bring new products faster to the market. As part of this strategy, BASF is building a new pilot plant center at its Ludwigshafen site. The new Catalyst Development and Solids Processing Center will serve as a global hub for pilot-scale production and process innovations of chemical catalysts. The construction of the new pilot plant center in Ludwigshafen also emphasizes the importance of the site for global research. The new building is scheduled for completion by mid-2024.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Press

Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

States Utrasonic Sensors Market Outlook and Research| Siemens, Pepperl+Fuchs, Honeywell International

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global States Baby Video Monitors market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global States Baby Video Monitors Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global States Baby Video Monitors market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global States Baby Video Monitors market.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Veterans Voice: Can-do handyman dedicated to preserving armory's history

Ernie Cassis wasn’t born in Rhode Island, but he’s proud of the Ocean State history that he is helping to preserve as a board member of the Westerly Armory Restoration. After moving to town at age 83, his Realtor suggested that he get involved with the Westerly Armory, and this World War II veteran has been actively preserving local and military artifacts ever since.
Milford, CTNew Haven Register

Census: Milford's population growing older, more diverse

MILFORD — In the 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Milford’s population shrank slightly, but grew considerably more diverse. The 2020 U.S. Census shows the city’s total population dropped from 52,759 to 52,044, a decrease of just under 1.4 percent. These numbers do not include about Woodmont, which is tabulated separately and adds another 1,522 residents to the city’s total.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Food & Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

UK insurance market’s attitude to CBD food and drink

Debbie Day outlines the insurer’s stance to the growing consumer appetite for CBD products in the food and drink sector. From supplements and skincare, to infused chocolates and even pet products, global sales of cannabidiol (CBD) products are soaring. Despite the UK’s CBD market being at a relatively nascent stage compared to that of the US and Canada, it is still one of the largest in Europe with an estimated 7.8 million individuals in the UK claiming to have used CBD products in 2020.1 Indeed, the European CBD market is expected to see sales revenue reach £1 billion by 2025.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

PPG retirees to meet for breakfast

CUMBERLAND — PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant. COVID-19 vaccinations are required for those attending. Any questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy