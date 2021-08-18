Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Cambridge Police Warn Mid-Cambridge Residents About Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts

Posted by 
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0bWa4mAP00

The Cambridge Police are warning Mid-Cambridge residents about a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts in the neighborhood. Catalytic converters, which are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, are most sought out by thieves because they contain precious metals and can be sold for scrap. Since August 10th, 14 of the 17 reported thefts have occurred in the Mid-Cambridge neighborhood. The others have taken place in West Cambridge (2) and The Port (1). There was one attempted theft in Peabody. All of these reported catalytic converter thefts have involved 2002-2009 Toyota Prius’.

A series of

thefts were previously reported by residents primarily in the Cambridgeport neighborhood in mid-January 2021. Another surge of thefts occurred in the Wellington-Harrington and East Cambridge neighborhoods in mid-February 2021. In those cases, the thefts also involved older model Toyota Prius’. In addition to Cambridge, thefts of catalytic converters are also reportedly rising across the country.

Officers have been focusing extra attention on this pattern while patrolling the neighborhood, particularly during the overnight hours when a majority of the thefts have taken place.

The Cambridge Police recommend the following tips to prevent catalytic converter theft:

  • Park in well-lit areas.
  • Park close to building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots. This leaves your vehicle in a location where many people can see it.
  • If you have a personal or shared garage, keep your vehicle parked inside with the door shut.
  • Add video surveillance to the area where you regularly park your vehicle.
  • Install a catalytic converter-specific security device, such as an aluminum plate that, once installed, that can provide a strong barrier against theft.
  • Adjust the security system on your vehicle, if already installed, to activate from vibrations, such as those produced by a saw.
  • Remember to call the police and report where your car was parked when your catalytic converter was stolen. Provide as many identifying details that you can, including the time when the theft most likely occurred.

Anyone with any information related to these thefts is asked to call the Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message. Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send anonymous tips via email, visit

www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.

Comments / 0

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

8
Followers
387
Post
168
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Catalytic Converters#Smartphone App#The Cambridge Police#Tip650#Cambridgepolice Org Tips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Irvine, CAKTLA.com

Irvine catalytic converter theft suspects arrested after pursuit

A man and woman tied to the theft of a catalytic converter were arrested Friday after a pursuit through Irvine, police said. Around 2 a.m., a resident noticed the exhaust emission control device being stolen from a vehicle near Great Park Boulevard and Ridge Valley and called police. An officers...
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Wichita police partnering with auto dealers, repair shops to address rise in catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is launching a new initiative to address the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. The new program was originally announced in June after numbers for catalytic converter thefts had more than doubled from last year. Police said more than 760 converters have been stolen so far this year. Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said that total is more than 200 beyond the number of catalytic converter thefts reported in 2020.
WEAR

Deputies: Man wanted in connection to Cantonment catalytic converter theft

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man Monday that allegedly cut catalytic converters from vehicles in Cantonment. The crime took place on Hwy 29 in Cantonment. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
KLTV

3 Houston men arrested in Marshall for alleged catalytic converter thefts

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police have arrested three men accused of stealing catalytic converters. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Sunday, officers responded to back-to-back theft calls beginning at 5:20 p.m. The first incident was reported in the 900 block of East End Blvd. N., in which the victim reported witnessing suspicious activity from a group of individuals parked near his vehicle. Once the witness began to approach his vehicle, the individuals sped away from the scene in a white Cadillac, in an unknown direction. The victim inspected his vehicle due to this strange behavior and saw that his catalytic converter had been removed.
Cottonwood Heights, UTGephardt Daily

Cottonwood Heights police searching for persons of interest after catalytic converter thefts

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a two persons of interest after numerous catalytic converter thefts. “On July 30, the pictured suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in the area of 6995 S. Union Park Center in Cottonwood Heights before they were confronted by the victim,” said a Facebook post from the police department. “They then got into a white Dodge Grand Caravan and fled the scene prior to police arrival.” The license plate on the vehicle is California listing 5SWM787, which returns to a different vehicle.
WHSV

Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office addresses catalytic converter thefts

SHENANDOAH CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office have recently had multiple reports of catalytic converters being cut and stolen from the bottom of vehicles in the area, and took to Facebook Thursday to inform the public on how to avoid this. The sheriff’s office says the most...
San Leandro, CAMercury News

Catalytic converter thefts up 65%, more guns in this East Bay city

SAN LEANDRO — City Councilwoman Corina Lopez said her neighbors have been victims of crime multiple times, while others feel they could be targeted as they step outside their homes. “Some of my neighbors have had their vehicles stolen up to three times,” Lopez told a city workshop on policing....
West Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Police in West Hartford and nearby towns prepare regional campaign against catalytic converter, car thefts

With a rash of catalytic converter thefts happening across the country, police in central Connecticut are organizing a task force to curb those crimes as well as car thefts and car break-ins. Hartford police will be the lead agency, with help from nearby towns. Investigators and patrol officers will focus on recent violent crimes — and the stolen cars that are often used in them — but also ...
Vermont StateVTDigger

Police warn Franklin County residents about car-related thefts

Vermont State Police are urging Franklin County residents to lock their vehicles amid multiple recent reports of vehicle-related thefts in three communities in the region. In the past month, three vehicles have been stolen, and items have been pilfered from cars, police said. On Aug. 8, a Jeep was stolen...
Mower County, MNnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MCSO reports three catalytic converter thefts in 6 days

Aug. 11—The Mower County Sheriff's Office has reported several recent catalytic converter thefts. According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO took three reports of catalytic converter thefts from personal vehicles and trucks between Aug. 5-11. Two thefts occurred in rural areas and one occurred in Lyle. May...
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Yet more catalytic-converter theft

All of today’s West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports have been about catalytic-converter theft. Hours after we.published this report, two more arrived:. IN A STORE PARKING LOT: Greg says this happened to his Honda Element today in the Delridge Home Depot lot, which happens to be next to the police precinct serving West Seattle and South Park:

Comments / 0

Community Policy