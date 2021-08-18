Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What To Do If You or a Close Contact Tests Positive for Covid-19

Posted by 
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Kwm_0bWa4Aov00

If you test positive for Covid-19 or were in close contact with someone who has, the Cambridge Public Health Department has some important reminders for you:

If you test positive for COVID-19:

  • You need to stay at home and keep your distance from other people in your house. This is called isolation. You should only leave for urgent medical appointments.
  • You should notify anyone you might have exposed to the virus. These individuals are known as your close contacts. They are people you spent more than 15 minutes with indoors—whether you were wearing a mask or not—in the 2 days before you started to feel sick, up until you started self-isolating. If you do not have symptoms, it would be 2 days prior to the date you took your Covid-19 test, up until you started self-isolating.
  • If you have symptoms, you should isolate for 10 days from when your symptoms started. For instance, if you started feeling tired and had a scratchy throat on Aug. 1, you would isolate yourself at home until Aug. 10, and then could return to regular activities on Aug. 11.
  • If you do not have symptoms, you should isolate for 10 days from the date of your positive Covid-19 test. For instance, if you took your Covid-19 test on Aug. 1, you would isolate yourself from others through Aug. 10, and return to regular activities on Aug. 11.

For more details, see the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s Information and Guidance for Persons in Isolation.

If you are a contact of someone with Covid-19:

  • If you are not fully vaccinated, you should remain at home and keep your distance from other people in your house. This is called quarantining. You should get tested 5 days after your exposure. If you remain symptom free and your test is negative, you can return to normal activities 8 days from the date of exposure. For instance, if you were exposed to an infected person on Aug. 1 and you tested negative on August 6, you would quarantine yourself through Aug. 8 and could return to regular activities on Aug. 9. If you do not get a COVID test during your quarantine, you should remain in quarantine for 10 days following exposure.
  • If you are fully vaccinated, and someone lets you know that you are a contact of someone with Covid-19, you do not need to quarantine. Instead, you should monitor yourself for symptoms, and wait to get tested until 3-7 days after you were exposed. If you start to feel sick, or test positive, you should isolate yourself from others.

These isolation and quarantine measures are essential for slowing the spread of the virus and are required under state law. Comprehensive guidance on how to isolate and quarantine is available on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health website.

Comments / 0

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

8
Followers
387
Post
168
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Westmoreland, NHKeene Sentinel

Maplewood resident tests positive for COVID-19

WESTMORELAND — A resident of the county-run Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday from Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates. The announcement came a day after a direct-care worker tested positive for the viral disease. The employee called out sick earlier this week...
Public Healthwflx.com

COVID-19 antibody tests: What do they mean?

If you've been infected with COVID-19 or got the vaccine, you likely have antibodies. But what does that really tell you?. Waking up every day in a pandemic for Leigh Ann David means being proactive to keep her family healthy. "Every choice we made was weighing on the options of...
Columbus, OHPosted by
FOX2Now

What’s the quarantine process for families if kids test positive for COVID-19?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As kids head back into the classroom, their risk of contracting COVID-19 — especially for young, unvaccinated children — will increase. Per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if a student is exposed to COVID-19, they will be notified to quarantine, to get tested for the virus, and then to isolate if they receive a positive diagnosis.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

What To Do If You Lose Or Damage Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s vital for vaccinated people to keep up with their vaccine card now that many cities are requiring proof of vaccination for attending events, dining at restaurants, traveling and much more. However, what happens if you lose your card?. You should have received a vaccination card that...
Decatur, ILWAND TV

DPS school going fully virtual due to COVID-19 close contacts

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur school is moving to fully virtual learning through Labor Day due to the number of students found to be close contacts of COVID-19 cases. Decatur Public Schools announced American Dreamer STEM Academy, located at 2115 S. Taylor Road, will make the change. This will start on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Macomb County, MIPosted by
Wayne Dover

Macomb County's what-to-do if you get Covid-19

MACOMB COUNTY, MI - What do you do when you, your family, or your loved ones are infected with COVID-19? It can be stressful, intimidating, and confusing for some people. Here are some information and guidelines from Macomb County's government that can ease you in such challenging conditions.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy