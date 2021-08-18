Daily Log 8.17.2021

Cambridge Police Daily Log: August 17th, 2021

Type #

Date & Time

Info

08/17/202100:34

INCIDENT 21005902

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

GALILEI WAY

Elinel Cemesca, 32, 446 Highland Avenue in Everett, was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Malden District Court following a traffic stop.

08/17/202107:45

INCIDENT 21005904

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

BOWDOIN ST

Cambridge Police EOD responded to Bowdoin Street and Linnaean Street for a report of an unattended suitcase on the sidewalk. Upon arrival, the suitcase was cleared by Tango 7 and K9 Rumba. The suitcase was found to be empty upon further inspection and was removed and disposed of to prevent further calls for the same item.

08/17/202108:58

INCIDENT 21005905

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

INMAN ST

A Union Terrace resident reports a larceny of motor vehicle parts.

08/17/202109:45

INCIDENT 21005911

LARCENY UNDER $1200 BY FALSE PRETENSE C266 S34

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge business reported a larceny by false pretense.

08/17/202110:03

INCIDENT 21005907

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Police and Fire responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue for the report of an unattended bag. It was determined to be abandoned property.

08/17/202111:57

INCIDENT 21005909

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

BISHOP ALLEN DR

A Bishop Allen Drive resident reports a Larceny from a Building.

08/17/202112:02

INCIDENT 21005910

MISC. REPORT TYPE

JACOBS ST

Cambridge Police took a report of suspicious activity in the Jacobs Street area.

08/17/202114:31

INCIDENT 21005916

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MEMORIAL DR

A Memorial Drive resident reported a theft that occurred on 8/12/21.

08/17/202114:48

ARREST 21005914

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

GREEN ST

Cambridge Police Department arrested two individuals on warrants on Green Street and Magazine Street. Officers on patrol observed three individuals engaged in possible drug activity. Officers stopped to speak with the parties and both individuals were placed into custody.

Freddy Delavega, 49, 16 Lafayette Street in Arlington, had an arrest warrant out of the U.S. Marshal’s Office for Armed Robbery and Maxmillion Landry, 48, 6 Allston Street in Somerville, had an arrest warrant out of Somerville District Court.

08/17/202114:57

INCIDENT 21005915

B&E DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18

HAMMOND ST

Cambridge Police responded to Hammond Street for a report of a larceny in progress. Upon arrival, it was discovered a suspect entered into a residence and attempted to steal a wallet. The victim was able to recover the wallet prior to the suspect fleeing.

08/17/202117:19

INCIDENT 21005922

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police initiated a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Cambridge Street and First Street.

08/17/202117:26

INCIDENT 21005924

ASSAULT W/DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15B

CHAUNCY ST

A resident of Everett reported a road rage incident at Garden Street at Concord Avenue. A suspect on a motor bike pulled a knife out and attempted to gain entry at the passenger door. The victim locked the door, and the suspect then smashed the passenger side mirror, slashed both tires on the passenger side and used the knife to put gouges and scratches on the paint. A suspect was later identified and an investigation is ongoing.

08/17/202117:34

INCIDENT 21005923

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY +$1200, WANTON C266 S127

MADISON ST

A Cambridge resident reported that an unknown person damaged their Toyota Prius, possibly in an attempt to steal the catalytic converter off of his vehicle, while parked on Madison Street.

08/17/202119:05

INCIDENT 21005925

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police officers were on routine patrol in the area of Central Square. When officers observed a motor vehicle traveling down Massachusetts Ave toward Pearl Street and travel through the red light at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Street. As a result of the stop, it was concluded that the motor vehicle in question was traveling on a public way while the registered owner/operator currently had no valid license. It was also concluded that the motor vehicle registration was currently revoked for insurance purposes. As a result of the stop, a resident of Somerville was issued a criminal application for Unlicensed Operation, Operate a Motor Vehicle with Revoked Insurance, Unregistered Operation and Failure to Stop at a Red Light.

08/17/202119:09

TRAFFIC 21005926

MISC. REPORT TYPE

GARFIELD ST

A motor vehicle crash on Massachusetts Avenue near Garfield Street.

08/17/202119:33

INCIDENT 21005929

ASSAULT C265 S13A

WATER ST

Cambridge Police took a report from a resident of Water Street on a past assault that occurred on North First Street.

08/17/202119:36

INCIDENT 21005928

UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE * C90 S9

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in front of Massachusetts Avenue. As a result, Kingsley Imafidon, 30, 6 Burton Court in Worcester, was placed into custody and charged with No Front Plate, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Attaching Plates and Disorderly Conduct.

08/17/202119:37

INCIDENT 21005927

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MEMORIAL DR

Cambridge Police took a larceny from a building report after an unknown suspect shoplifted numerous items from a Memorial Drive business.