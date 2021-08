The family of Fred Evans wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss. It is difficult to find words to express how thankful we are for family and friends during this difficult time. We are very grateful to have wonderful friends like you. Your love and support for our family has been very much appreciated during this time of losing such a wonderful man. Thank you for the calls, texts, flowers, meals, cards, thoughts, and thank you so much for the prayers.