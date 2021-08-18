Cancel
Economy

Taking A Confident Approach Toward Managing Third-Party Risk

CIO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, every company finds itself part of a digital data web along with its partners, vendors, and other third-party organisations. However, building new digital relationships with third parties often increases risk exposure. Fortunately, IT teams can reduce that risk through all stages of the vendor onboarding, monitoring, and reassessment lifecycle. This white paper discusses how businesses can reduce the risk posed by creating new digital relationships with third-parties.

