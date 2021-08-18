Taking A Confident Approach Toward Managing Third-Party Risk

Business spend management specialist Coupa this week became the latest enterprise applications vendor to unveil an app marketplace. The new marketplace is an extension of its existing CoupaLink certified partner program, from which most of the initial roster of 70 certified applications are drawn, with a further 20 or so partners still awaiting certification. App marketplaces are two-a-penny these days as every vendor seeks to position its offering as a platform, but Coupa's makes its debut at an interesting juncture in the spend management sector and may turn out to have greater significance than most. We spoke to Nigel Pegg, VP and GM of the CoupaLink Technology Ecosystem, today to find out more.