Aviation Fields Must Diversify to Soar with the Next Generation

Created in 1939 by Franklin Delano Roosevelt to commemorate Orville Wright’s birthday, National Aviation Day has been celebrated annually on August 19 with air shows and related extravaganzas. These are exciting days for aerospace researchers, aviation enthusiasts and aspiring jobseekers. Many were inspired earlier this year by NASA’s exploration of Mars and the independent suborbital flights of Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. Closer to Earth, commercial drones are increasingly available and relatively affordable for hobbyists and students. Workforce opportunities are expanding for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) operators to serve areas like environmental monitoring and agricultural surveys, utility and infrastructure inspection, remote filming and photography, commercial logistics and delivery, as well as in search and rescue operations such as those in the recent building collapse in Surfside, FL.