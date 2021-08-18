7 Tips for Sleeping Better With Erin Lawyer of Chasing Dreams Sleep Consulting — and a Giveaway!

Does your child regularly wake at night and seek you out in an effort to go back to sleep… over and over and over? If you have kids, you know that poor sleep for a child has repercussions for the child, yourself, and the whole family. However, with the right strategies, sleep challenges can turn into victories. Kidding Around Contributor India recently chatted with Erin Lawyer of Chasing Dreams Sleep Consulting and learned some pro tips that will help your child get better sleep. Plus, a giveaway! One lucky Kidding Around Greenville reader will win a free Sleep Consultation, valued at $479! Read on to learn more!