DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Tuesday morning everyone! We are seeing a relatively quiet start to the day once again across much of the Wiregrass, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across most spots. Unlike the last couple mornings though, we are seeing dense fog across many locations, reducing visibilities in some cases down to less than a mile. Therefore, if you’re looking to head out on the roads this morning, whether it be to head to work or to go into town, make sure to slow down and take your time in getting to your destination! This fog should gradually clear out once the sun rises, and we’ll remain quiet for the rest of the morning with a mix of sun and clouds area-wide.