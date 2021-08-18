Cancel
Did the Nets get a late-round draft steal in Cam Thomas?

By Evan Sidery, 20h
basketballnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest winners from the 2021 NBA Summer League was Cam Thomas. After surprisingly slipping in the first round where the Brooklyn Nets ended his fall at No. 27 overall, Thomas put on a show in Las Vegas on his way to winning NBA Summer League Co-MVP alongside No. 9 pick Davion Mitchell of the Sacramento Kings. In four games for the Nets, Thomas averaged 27.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 36% on three-pointers.

www.basketballnews.com

