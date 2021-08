United States Military Academy head swimming coach Brandt Nigro recently added Kelly Lennon as an assistant coach ahead of the 2021-22 season, as announced by Army on Friday. “Kelly offers a unique combination of experiences that will make an immediate impact on our cadet-athletes and our program as we continue to build something very special here,” Nigro said. “She brings instant energy to the pool deck and our dryland sessions and our team already loves working with her. Her experiences as both a student-athlete and collegiate coach are valuable, but it was her non-swimming experiences that really set her apart from the other applicants. I’m excited to work with her and help her grow as a coach. There’s no doubt our program is stronger with the addition of Kelly.”