Megadeth's Dave Mustaine reflects on his Metallica exit: "I don't know that we could've survived"

In an exclusive extract from his new book, Metallica: The $24.95 Book, Ben Apatoff describe the tortuous early days of the world's biggest metal band. The greatest metal band in history started with the most controversial event in any metal career. Metallica had a name, they had shows, and they even had a demo (No Life ’Til Leather, taking its name from Motörhead’s No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith), but they weren’t yet the classic lineup that started changing the world on their first record. Sure, Metallica’s biggest controversy got nary a headline when it occurred in 1983, and events like Dimebag Darrell’s murder or the Norwegian black metal church burnings are more notorious. But everyone with any sense agrees the murders and church burnings were tragedies. When we’re talking controversy – something that sparks heated, endless debate and leaves us with unanswerable questions – nothing in metal history has caused more arguments than the lineup of Metallica’s first record. Even Ozzy biting the heads off small animals, for all its insanity, offends and impresses all the right people.