Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine reflects on his Metallica exit: "I don't know that we could've survived"

By Josh Johnson
eagledayton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegadeth frontman Dave Mustaine discusses his exit from Metallica in a new trailer for his upcoming episode of Gibson TV's Icons series. Mustaine, of course, was the original lead guitarist of Metallica before he was fired from the band in 1983 and replaced by Kirk Hammett. In the Icons trailer,...

www.eagledayton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mustaine
Person
Kirk Hammett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gibson Tv#Gibson Tv Youtube#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE Says He Wanted To Make A Band That Was 'More Metal Than METALLICA'

Gibson TV has released a trailer for the Dave Mustaine episode of the "Icons" series, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow (Thursday, August 19) at at 10 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT. In the one-minute clip, which can be seen below, Mustaine recalls how he spent the bus ride back from New York to California after being fired by METALLICA in 1983.
Drinksiconvsicon.com

HOUSE OF MUSTAINE Announces Wine Tasting Event Featuring Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine

Legendary rocker and GRAMMY® Award winning thrash metal pioneer and MEGADETH founder Dave Mustaine will make a special appearance at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville on Saturday, August 14th from 3pm – 6pm CST for a special wine tasting affair and bottle signing. Hosted by HOUSE OF MUSTAINE, this event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature tastings from a variety of styles and vintages from the HOUSE OF MUSTAINE wine collection. You must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in wine tasting and for purchase of alcohol. For those under 21, there will be merch and posters available for Dave Mustaine to sign. For the safety of all, attendees will be required to wear face masks. For more details on this event, visit https://houseofmustaine.com.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE Explains Why He Was So 'Jealous' Of METALLICA's Success

In the latest episode of "Icons", Gibson TV sits down with MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine. In this hour-long intimate look into his musical journey, Dave lets viewers in and shares very personal stories about his childhood, his time with METALLICA, and the enduring legacy of MEGADETH. Rare photos and footage from Dave's storied career and tumultuous life paint a picture of a man who has overcome so much and yet never, ever lost his absolute love of playing guitar and creating music.
Rock MusicThe Quietus

Dawn Of Thrash: Metallica, The Early Days

In an exclusive extract from his new book, Metallica: The $24.95 Book, Ben Apatoff describe the tortuous early days of the world's biggest metal band. The greatest metal band in history started with the most controversial event in any metal career. Metallica had a name, they had shows, and they even had a demo (No Life ’Til Leather, taking its name from Motörhead’s No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith), but they weren’t yet the classic lineup that started changing the world on their first record. Sure, Metallica’s biggest controversy got nary a headline when it occurred in 1983, and events like Dimebag Darrell’s murder or the Norwegian black metal church burnings are more notorious. But everyone with any sense agrees the murders and church burnings were tragedies. When we’re talking controversy – something that sparks heated, endless debate and leaves us with unanswerable questions – nothing in metal history has caused more arguments than the lineup of Metallica’s first record. Even Ozzy biting the heads off small animals, for all its insanity, offends and impresses all the right people.
Rock MusicRolling Stone

Metallica’s Black Album: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

Colloquially known as the Black Album, Metallica‘s self-titled fifth album still towers over the modern hard-rock and metal landscape like a giant obsidian monolith. Released 30 years ago today, Metallica – which sold more than 650,000 copies in its first week of release, and spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 in the late summer of 1991 – has gone on to sell over 16 million copies in the U.S. alone, making it the best-selling album of the last quarter-century. And while it’s hard to believe that there is a headbanger alive who doesn’t already own it, the album continues to outpace most new metal releases in terms of sales, moving an average of 5,000 copies a week.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MEGADETH Touring Bassist JAMES LOMENZO Shares Photos From 'The Metal Tour Of The Year' Rehearsals

MEGADETH's new touring bassist James LoMenzo has shared photos from the rehearsal sessions for the band's upcoming "The Metal Tour Of The Year" with LAMB OF GOD. LoMenzo captioned the Instagram post: "I want to take a moment to sincerely thank all my friends and the amazing MEGADETH fans who took the time to wish me well this week. Tour prep has been a blast, it's great to be playing with Dave [Mustaine, guitar/vocals] again! I'm finding that with Kiko [Loureiro, guitar] and Dirk [Verbeuren, drums], MEGADETH feels like a Locomotive bearing down the tracks. I can't wait to see you all out there on 'The Metal Tour of the Year'!"
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Guns ‘N Roses Defend Eddie Van Halen’s Son on Social Media as He Fires Back at Critics

On Monday, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses came to the defense of their opening act, Wolfgang Van Halen, as he fired back at critics on social media. Wolf is the son of guitar virtuoso Eddie Van Halen who passed away in October 2020 from throat cancer. Wolf is a musician himself as he recently released his own debut solo album. He obviously has the pedigree and even became the bassist for his father’s famous band as a teenager.
Celebrities96krock.com

Paul Stanley Chimes In On David Lee Roth After Gene Simmons’ Comments

Paul Stanley has now weighed in on David Lee Roth as a frontman after Gene Simmons made headlines for criticizing the singer’s abilities. Stanley took to Instagram and wrote, “Speaking of @davidleeroth … I remember seeing him in the 70’s with Van Halen at MSG and thinking to myself ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ Just amazing what he had evolved into in a few short years. On stage he’s still Diamond Dave!”
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...

Comments / 0

Community Policy