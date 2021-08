Below are 11 hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since June 24. 1. Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas; Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas; and Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center will each adopt a new logo that incorporates an image of a sand dollar. The organizations said the effort is part of a "larger strategic planning process to expand its reach in South Texas" and connects all three hospitals with their owner, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.