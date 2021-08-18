Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Listing: If You’ve Always Wanted a Purple Bathtub, Today is Your Day

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can call it lilac or lavender if you want to, but I'll never understand why the bathtub is purple in this house for sale in Shelby, Michigan. Remember Donny Osmond's purple socks? How about the one-eyed, one-eared, flyin' purple people eater? Purple Rain was the title of Prince's biggest album and film. (Only the double-a sided single "1999"/"Little Red Corvette" was a bigger single.) The hue was an obsession for him. Since ancient Roman times, the color purple has been associated with royalty. This purple throne, however, is not on a dais in a castle, but in the bathroom of a Michigan home. Why would you have a purple bathroom?

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Mackinac Island, MI
City
Shelby, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donny Osmond
Person
Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Bathtub#Roman#4321 Country Club Drive#The Only House For Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Michigan StateWWMTCw

Purple loosestrife chokes out Michigan plants

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — These beautiful, magenta flowers are called purple loosestrife. While they may be easy on the eyes, Kalamazoo Nature Center Stewardship Field Director Ryan Koziatek said they're tough on the environment. “For all of its really good qualities, it also has a lot of negative effects," Koziatek said....
East Lansing, MIPosted by
97.9 WGRD

It’s True: A Man Crossed Lake Michigan in a Bathtub!

What started out as a $5 bet, turned into quite an experience for one man from East Lansing, MI. It all happened on August 24th, back in 1969. Victor Jackson, now 83 years old, traveled from Ludington, MI to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in nothing more than a modified bathtub. The trip took him about 14-1/2 hours.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

There’s an Amazing ‘Field of Dreams’ Corn Maze in Michigan You Must See

Fresh off the hype of the MLB Field of Dreams game this past month, one Michigan farm is continuing with the theme in the shape of a corn maze. Back at it for a second year, the Deep Roots Produce Farm is creating an amazing corn maze over its 11 acres and this years theme is the "Field of Dreams". The maze is paying homage to the popular Kevin Costner movie from 1989, Field of Dreams, that has seen a renewed interest after the MLB game in Iowa recently.
Travellonelyplanet.com

The best national parks in Michigan you've probably never heard of

Michigan's handful of national parks may not roll off the tongue like some of the more famous parks of the American West – in fact, Isle Royale National Park is one of the US's least visited patches of preservation - but those who head north for nature are rewarded with rugged quiet, pristine wilderness and decidedly fewer crowds.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Would You Believe Michigan DNR Will Pay You for Collecting Pine Cones?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is serious when they say they will pay your for collecting bushels of pine cones. According to a press release, residents can pick fresh red pine cones September 1 through September 30, 2021, and drop them off by appointment at six DNR locations. Three locations are in the UP and three in the Lower Peninsula. The drop off will earn your $75.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Only the Most Dedicated Collectors Have this Exceeding Rare Color Michigan License Plate

To most people, their license plate is slapped on the back of their car and largely forgotten about until it comes time to review. Maybe if you've got a vanity plate you put a little more thought into your tags. But there are a small but dedicated group of collectors who collect license plates. Whether its a series of years, letter/number combinations or perhaps in some states, collecting all the counties, there are license plates to be sought out.
Michigan Statemoodyonthemarket.com

Over 60? It’s ‘your day’ in Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), is celebrating the state’s more than 2.4 million adults aged 60 years and older by proclaiming Aug. 21 as Older Michigander Day. Michigan residents are living longer, healthier lives — and Michigan currently has more...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Banana 101.5

Hot Dogs Shorten Life Span According To University Of Michigan

Over the years we have all heard what is good for you, or bad for you to eat. Then later there's a recap saying, well, l maybe not. Sure we all try and eat healthy, and I have a lot lately, But we all need to have our cheat days where we simply just eat our favorite comfort foods, Life is meant to be enjoyed and eating is one of my life pleasures in my book.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Wildfire Sadly Burns 200 Acres on Michigan’s Remote Isle Royale

It's wildfire after wildfire, but mainly in the western part of the country. Unfortunately, Michigan took a hit over the weekend with a wildfire that burned roughly 200 acres. Isle Royale National Park experienced a wildfire on Sunday which impacted the island’s east end. As of Sunday, The Horne Fire had burned approximately 200 acres on the remote island.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

The Kids From Michigan Stay Undefeated Thanks To A Grand Slam

The kids from Taylor, Michigan are making some big waves at the Little League World Series. Michigan came into the 2021 LLWS as the champs of the Great Lakes Region, and a team that nobody wanted to face. Michigan kept their momentum going in the first game of the LLWS by shutting out Florida 8-0. That set up a bigtime game against Texas in the second round, and it took every bit of determination the kids had to pull out another win, including a HUGE 2 out Grand Slam!
Texarkana, ARPosted by
KOSY 790AM

10 Arkansas Slang Words You Need To Know To Sound Local

Everyone from this part of the country knows that there are certain words and phrases that all the locals say. Take Texarkana for instance. Did you know that most folks from here do not pronounce Texarkana the right way? They say "Texakana" and leave out the r. But what words or phrases do folks from Arkansas say that you need to know to sound local?
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

Want to Spoil Your Dog? Today is the Day and Bozeman is the Place

Because Today is National Spoil Your Dog Day, I thought I would take the opportunity to chat about how Bozeman might be the greatest dog town in America!. Seriously, I can't think of a better place to have a dog than here in Bozeman. I told you that when we were deciding to move here, the number of dog parks and how dog-friendly the city was, was a big factor in our decision.
AnimalsPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

There’s A Killer Bug On The Loose In South Dakota

It's not every day that you see a cicada in South Dakota. However, cicadas could be closer to the Sioux Empire than one might think. There is one bug flying around the state and Sioux Empire that indicates that cicadas are around the area. The folks from SDSU Extension have reported the first confirmed nest of this killer bug in South Dakota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy