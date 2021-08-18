New Cryptocurrency to Deploy on Binance Smart Chain for $0.008 on Aug. 20

Some call it a bubble, some fraud, and some a replacement for money itself. Never before has an asset class generated so much wealth in such a short time than Bitcoin. The most interesting part is that it is not suave bankers or hedge fund billionaires who made it big in Bitcoin but it is early adopters. Most of them in their 20’s and 30’s who invested a few dollars are now worth tens of millions. But like with the industrial, telecom, and Internet revolution the crypto boom has made a ‘few’ people very rich. To give you an idea, according to the Bitcoin distribution curve around 87% of the total Bitcoins mined are owned by the top 1% of the wallets. The decentralized currency was touted as the ‘single largest wealth transfer in the history of mankind’, but it is anything like that. With the cryptocurrency slated to go only up from here, Brian Schuster explains what would happen to the rising Bitcoin millionaires and even billionaires.