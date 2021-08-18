Cancel
New Cryptocurrency to Deploy on Binance Smart Chain for $0.008 on Aug. 20

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Bitcoin Eco (BTCE) to Offer Frequent Mining Awards for Users. New York, United States (Aug 19, 2021) – As major cryptocurrency supporters and investors like Elon Musk have expressed their concerns over the impact digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have on the environment, Bitcoin Eco (BTCE) is on a mission to solve this problem by debuting an eco-friendly solution that offers frequent mining rewards for users who keep the coin in their wallets.

Maryland Reporter

Kraken vs. Coinbase: Which One To Choose

In our advancing world, we come across thousands of new devices and technologies that have the power to change our lives. Digital money, also known as cryptocurrencies, can be one of them in the near future, as they are transforming money and finance. As the interest in cryptocurrencies grows, so...
Cheap cryptocurrencies? – You should invest in these 2 coins!

The crypto bull market is in full swing. The alpha animals Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as other popular Alt-Coins such as Cardano, XRP and Polkadot are now pumping upwards. Many investors now think that they have missed their chance for a cheap investment. But there are still cheap cryptocurrencies that you can invest in. We’ll tell you the 2 best.
Bitcoin and the World of Cryptocurrencies, Explained

Three hundred thirty-one years ago, the first piece of paper money was printed in the United States. The Massachusetts Bay Colony supposedly issued those first bills to fund military action in King William's War. Flash forward to today, and those bills are as ubiquitous as the British pound or Chinese renminbi. In recent years, however, there have also been talks that those bills may be replaced with a newer form of money altogether: cryptocurrency.
Crypto Market Goes Into “Extreme Greed,” What This Means For Bitcoin

Bitcoin is still headed for the moon even as the weekend goes on. The price of the asset has not seen much in the way of a downturn following its massive price increase from last month. Overall sentiments in the crypto market are still very positive, as evidenced in the Fear & Greed Index. The index which had spent the better part of the last two months following the market all-time high has now turned into the most coveted territory.
Crypto Pundit Tells How Solana Is On The Verge Of Making Ethereum Obsolete

Despite there being a tremendous amount of steam around Ethereum, Solana is proving to beat its biggest competitor in many ways according to Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani. On Friday, the crypto pundit weighed in on the reasons why Solana could outdo Ethereum. Comparing Ether to Blackberry before its ouster by Apple in 2013-2014 or How Facebook killed My Space, he asserted that Solana’s approach in unlocking complex applications that weren’t possible before on Ethereum including High-frequency De-Fi and anything that faces a huge number of retail users, like NFTs and social tokens would be a big factor in getting things up for the network.
Here’s this exec’s timeline for when Ethereum will ‘overtake’ Bitcoin

As the world’s most used blockchain, Ethereum has grown significantly over the years. Both the network’s market cap and institutional interest have grown too. In fact, many analysts have also predicted that ETH will overtake the market value of Bitcoin. This hypothesis, today, is widely dubbed to be the flippening.
Triple Halving author says Ethereum will reach $150,000

Dormant Ethereum, one of the key ingredients that sparks a bullrun, shows signs of moving. As total value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem gets closer to a new all-time high, Ethereum dominance increases. Nikhil Shamapant, independent Ethereum analyst and author of the "Ethereum Triple Halving paper," has a...
What is the next cryptocurrency to explode? (2021/2022)

Investing in cryptocurrency can be hugely profitable for those that make the right decisions. Choosing the correct digital currencies to trade can be quite a challenge, though. It’s for that reason that many investors want to know what the next cryptocurrency to explode is. So, which crypto is shooting for the moon in 2021 and 2022? Here’s the latest on the volatile world of altcoins, tokens, and NFTs.
Bitcoin Partnership Unlocks BTC and Ethereum Payments for 85,000 Merchants

The Zurich-based crypto-financial service provider Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payments firm Worldline to unlock instant Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) payments for 85,000 merchants in Switzerland. The new service, called WL Crypto Payments, enables merchants to accept BTC and ETH payments at the point of sale and in...
5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long-Term Returns August 2021 Week 3

Following a two-day slump, markets are back in greens. As the bulls return, savvy investors are on the lookout for the best cryptocurrency to buy. Many expect this rally to continue into the next week, and it will be good to get your strategy straightened out as you go forward.
The top 1% of crypto wallets hold a staggering 87% of all the Bitcoins mined – What will be the long-term consequences of billions of dollars in Bitcoin wealth concentrated in the hands of a few?

Some call it a bubble, some fraud, and some a replacement for money itself. Never before has an asset class generated so much wealth in such a short time than Bitcoin. The most interesting part is that it is not suave bankers or hedge fund billionaires who made it big in Bitcoin but it is early adopters. Most of them in their 20’s and 30’s who invested a few dollars are now worth tens of millions. But like with the industrial, telecom, and Internet revolution the crypto boom has made a ‘few’ people very rich. To give you an idea, according to the Bitcoin distribution curve around 87% of the total Bitcoins mined are owned by the top 1% of the wallets. The decentralized currency was touted as the ‘single largest wealth transfer in the history of mankind’, but it is anything like that. With the cryptocurrency slated to go only up from here, Brian Schuster explains what would happen to the rising Bitcoin millionaires and even billionaires.

